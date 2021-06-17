‘WKRP In Cincinnati’ actor was 79 – deadline





Frank Bonner, the actor who played the sales manager in Scottish costume Herb Tarlek in the CBS comedy WKRP in Cincinnati, died of complications from Lewy body dementia at his home in Laguna Niguel, California on Wednesday. He was 79 years old. His death was announced on Facebook by his daughter Desiree Boers-Kort. “I am deeply saddened to let you know that our beloved Frank Bonner has passed away today at the age of 79,” she wrote on the WKRP in Cincinnati home page. “He loved his fans and still signed autograph requests until the last weeks of his illness. Thank you to everyone who has followed his career. He will be missed forever. “ Born Frank Boers Jr. in Little Rock, AK, Bonner made his acting debut in the 1967 horror film The equinox … A journey into the unknown (renamed Equinox in a largely re-toured version from 1970). Subsequent episodic TV appearances followed, including roles in late ’60s and early’ 70s series such as Mannix, The FBI, Love, American Style and Canon, Bonner found what would become his signing role in 1978 with WKRP. Related story The Showbiz and Media Personalities We Lost in 2021 – Photo Gallery Bonner and Barbara Hewitt in “Equinox”

As Herb Tarlek, Bonner played the sitcom’s resident antagonist, a nerdy and interested businessman often at odds with his anti-establishment colleagues with longer hair. Over the show’s four seasons, however, hip radio clerks (played by Gary Sandy and Howard Hesseman, among others) have taken a liking to the good-hearted Herb, as has station receptionist Jennifer, played by Loni Anderson. . The series ended in 1982, with Bonner reprising his role in The New WKRP in Cincinnati (1991-93). During the original show airing, Bonner embarked on a career as a director, directing six WKRP episodes from 1980-82. He would later direct episodes of Who’s the boss?, Class leader, evening shadow, Harry and the Hendersons, Newhart and The new WKRP in Cincinnati, among others. As an actor, Bonner made television and film appearances until the 2000s, with roles in Saved by the bell: the new class; town guys; and, in 2014, the film Under the Hollywood sign, his final credit. With his daughter Boers-Kort, Bonner is survived by his wife, Gayle; daughter DeAndra; sons Justin and Matthew; in-laws; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.







