Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty makes candid reality TV confession





Shilpa Shetty Kundra poses at the Flipkart Video Originals launch in Mumbai. File / AFP Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra made a frank confession on reality TV – the fact that her husband can’t sing. The subject was covered in “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”, a show that Shilpa judges.

In an episode featuring singer Kumar Sanu, the actress will talk about her husband Raj Kundra. In the episode, contestants will dance to hit songs by Sanu from the 90s. The singer ace will also sing some of his popular songs to add nostalgia. Shilpa then asks Sanu to sing “Woh toh hai albela” from the movie “Kabhi haan kabhi naa”, saying that it is one of her husband’s favorite songs. “Raj is perfect, but he can’t sing. The moment my husband tried to sing this song, I thought that singing is not and never will be his forte. So, now I hope he takes the message away about how he should actually sing, ”the actress said.

Sanu shared that he sang all of these songs for the first time on a reality show. After the song he said: “I have never met Raj Kundra but I would like to tell him, no matter how good or bad he is a singer, I am always ready to help him whenever he is. requires.” “Super Dancer: Chapter 4” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Shilpa posted a funny video on Tuesday that shows her team members scrambling to get their share of a bowl of tadka idli she offers them.

Her staff sang “Dulhe ka sehra” from the 2000 movie “Dhadkan” to tease her as they gorged themselves on idlis. The actress said she was unable to determine if her team were thrilled to meet her after a year and a half or whether she was thrilled to just eat the food! “Yaaaay !! New recipes are coming guys! Touring with my team after a year and a half is what happens when I meet them. I don’t know if they are excited to see me or just eat the food. Kya kahein … Dulhan ka toh team deewana lagta hai! #SwasthRahoMastRaho #ArtOfLovingFood #shootdiaries #gratitude #blessed #happiness, ”she captioned the video.

Shilpa celebrated her birthday earlier this month and shared a note of gratitude for her fans and followers on social media. Actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa shared an asana on Instagram on Monday that would help relieve pent-up stress and anxiety. In her new video, Shilpa performs the Parsva Sukhasana.

“Sometimes you have to start your week on a calm note. Today is one of those days for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm down. So today I practiced Parsva Sukhasana. It helps relieve accumulated stress and anxiety which gradually affects the immune system and overall health. Physically it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques and back, ”she wrote with the clip. “Take time whenever you can, choose to practice this asana, and let your mind and body go with the flow. Agencies







