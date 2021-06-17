5 places in Bollywood Films that should be on your travel list

Bollywood films are known for two larger than life things, the portrayal of things and the songs. Believe it or not, the film’s hero can walk through fire, fight ten people at once, and even strike a shooting star better than Evan Bourne, Ricochet, and John Morrison. The least relevant part of Bollywood movies are her songs, which can go up to 71 as they were in a movie called “Indra Sabha”. Although it is old-fashioned, new movies also contain songs, and sometimes you can’t even imagine.

Songs are a beauty of Indian culture, and it is a welcome thing in the country. India believes in celebrating the smallest of things. It’s an attribute that the whole world has to learn from the phenomenal people of India, but Indian movies have taken songs to a different level. Songs about situations that can make you forget anything on TV. The funniest part of Indian movies is that even though the main actor or actress is poor, the songs will be in breathtaking places.

Think of someone who can’t make ends meet but shoots a song in Budapest or the Maldives or whatever. Here we are not talking about a director who makes schools grander than any university in the world and uses the worst actors thinking it would be a success being the standard bearer of nepotism. Every movie has iconic shots shot in phenomenal locations, and Indian footage has them too. We are listing four places that you should visit on your trip to India, or if you are in India, please visit.

Ramanagara

Remember that name, and does it sound familiar in a place in a movie? Sholay, considered the most iconic film in the Indian Bollywood industry, has been filmed here on the rocky terrains of Ramanagara in the southern state of Karnataka for over two and a half years.

The film gave Indian cinema the biggest on-screen villain who, though antagonist, was its protagonist. Gabbar Singh, played by the late great Amjad Khan Sahab, is 70mm’s best villain, and his iconic line “Jo Dar Gaya, Samjho Mar Gaya (He Who Fears, Already Dies)” is on the agenda until the eternity.

Cashmere ki Kali

Kashmir ki Kali is an iconic film that embraces the beauty of Kashmir and the grace of Sharmila Tagore Ji. Shot in Srinagar, the place is a delight for travelers all year round. From places that make you fall in love with nature to traditional clothes, it all takes you on a scenic journey filled with a journey through history.

As the temperatures drop and you get cold, sip Kawa and rejuvenate in an instant. The place is a delight for people of all food appetites, and the slight feeling of chill inside the rooms only adds to the thrill of the location.

Chaudhvin Ka Chand

The voice of the late Grand Mohd Rafi Ji speaks volumes about the historical significance of Lucknow. Every word about the city is true to its essence, and over the years Lucknow has become a hotspot for film shoots.

Movies from the present day tell you what the city of Aadabs, Nawabs, and Kebabs looks like right now, while this movie takes you back in time when there was less traffic. The performances of the main characters are some of the best you will see in Indian cinema, but we have another one just below.

salt eve

I got goosebumps thinking about this movie because as people get engrossed in another commercial Gadar movie that is about a love affair between two countries that share the border, Garam Hawa is based on the score from India.

Shot in Agra and starring legend Balraj Sahni Ji and the late Farooq Sheikh Sahab, this film gives you chills as Balraj Ji’s performance is what any actor can aspire to, but never reaches finesse in seven births. .

The narrow lanes of Hing Ki Mandi, Nai Ki Mandi, Tajganj, Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri set the stage for a perfect time during Independence on screen, and Balraj Ji’s poise, expression and performance testify to his greatness. The opening lines of Kaifi Azmi Sahab’s voice and words make it a film that only people who understand what performance is can understand, not the fake we see on screen today. I take my hat off to you, Balraj Sahni Ji and Farooq Sheikh Sahab. The film also had outstanding performances from the other actors.

Visit these places and experience great moments around movies and food on your trip.

