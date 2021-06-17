Ted Cruz says actor Matthew McConaughey would be a formidable candidate for Texas governor in 2022





Top line His. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday is hopeful actor Matthew McConaughey chooses not to run for governor of Texas as he could pose a formidable challenge to topple incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022. FILE – Actor Matthew McConaughey attends A + E Network’s “HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy” on February 24. … [+] 29, 2020, in New York. The Oscar-winning actor, known for films such as “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Magic Mike,” didn’t want to write an ordinary celebrity book. “This is not a traditional memoir or advice book, but rather a playbook based on the adventures of my life,” McConaughey said in a statement on “Greenlights,” which comes out Oct. 20. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / PA, file)

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP

Highlights Cruz described himself in the interview as a huge fan and close friend of Abbott, 63, but added that he personally knew and liked McConaughey, 51, calling the Texas native and star. very charming, very affable and handsome cinema. McConaughey has reportedly considered running for governor, but his political beliefs are vague and it is unclear whether he would run under a party banner. Democrats currently have no declared gubernatorial candidates, although Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, said Politics if McConaughey chooses to run on the ticket, he would welcome him, while Abbott is preferred to become the GOP candidate. Key context McConaughey, who won an Academy Award for Dallas Buyers Club, would have approached the idea of ​​running for governor in Texas political circles, as well as in talks with a CEO of a limited energy company. McConaughey, whose primary residence is in Austin, is high profile in Texas, having recently helped raise millions of dollars for the victims of the winter storm that hit the state earlier this year. At the end of May, during an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres talk show, McConaughey said guest host Garth Brooks said running for governor is something he will give honest consideration to. Avoiding political labels, McConaughey described his views as aggressively centrist and lamented extremists of all stripes. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Chief critic Some political analysts are skeptical that McConaughey will run for office, citing Abbott’s popularity with business leaders in the state, among other things, and said $ 38 million war chest for the 2022 elections. I find that unlikely, but it’s not out of the question, Republican strategist Karl Rove Politico said. The question is: would he run as a Republican? A democrat? Independent? And where is he on the political scale? Against However, some observers find a McConaughey candidacy viable. Brendan Steinhauser, a Republican strategist in Austin, said Politics that it should be taken seriously. Fame in this country counts for a lot, he said. It’s not like a C-list actor that nobody likes. He has recourse. In addition, a survey conducted in april through the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas revealed that 45% of registered voters in the state would vote McConaughey, if he ran, against Abbott. Only 33% said they would support Abbott rather than the actor. (Of those surveyed, 30% were Democrats, 37% Republicans, and neither were 33%.) Tangent The Red State of Texas has been ruled by Republicans since George W. Bush defeated incumbent Gov. Ann Richards in 1994. Abbott, a former Texas attorney general, won back-to-back gubernatorial elections with an overwhelming majority in 2018 he almost got 56% of votes, beating Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez who collected 42.5%. In 2014 Abbott Democrat crushed Wendy Davis by more than 20 percentage points, from 59.3% to 38.9%. In National Election, Texas Voters Supported Republicans presidential candidates since Ronald Reagan in 1980. Donald Trump won Texas with 52.1% of the vote in 2020, very similar to 52.2% he scored in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. What to watch out for Abbott was criticized for his management of the winter storm that damaged the state’s electricity grid and killed at least 111 people. His work approval the rating among state voters rose from 56% in April 2020 to 45% in April 2021. However, among Texas GOP voters, it enjoys a 77% approval rating, according to the University from Texas-Austin. Abbott already faces a main challenge from the former Sen State GOP. Don Huffins, a right-wing fanatic and staunch Trump supporter who has criticized some of Abbotts’ pandemic restrictions. But Abbott co-opted one of the main stakes of the Huffins campaign, build a wall along the Mexican border, recently allocating $ 250 million to begin construction of such a wall. In another concession, on the far right of the Republican Party, Abbott signed a law that will allow Texans to wear handguns without a license, effective September 1. Further reading Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says hell is asking for donations to build state border wall (Forbes)

