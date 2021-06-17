Kenny Chesney is on tour again, Tampa to be his first stop

It looks like the third time will be the charm of Kenny Chesneys’ twice-postponed Here and Now Tour, and its first stop will be at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa next April.

The country superstar, who was due to be in Tampa for the last time in May before the tour was postponed a second time, announced new 2022 dates for the stadium tour on Thursday. Tickets are $ 31 to $ 485 at ticketmaster.com for the 5 p.m. show on April 23.

All current ticket holders can keep previously purchased seats, or refunds are available from the primary ticket source for the next 30 days.

Related: 15 big shows coming to Tampa Bay in 2021, including Brad Paisley, Jimmy Buffett and Ben Folds

Chesney always brings strong lineup to his stadium tours, but a press release said he will announce acts of support in the coming months. Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti and Spearhead starred on the canceled tour.

With each city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers changing every day, I didn’t want to advertise until we knew we could come full blast… and regardless of the world, Chesney said. in the tour announcement. . I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe, and spend the summer time.

The King of the Road said he never expected to wait that long.

When we took a break from our 2020 tour, I never thought we would get far beyond fall, let alone 2021, Chesney said. The idea that it would take three years before I was in the end zone at Gillette Stadium, where No Shoes Nation was born, was not something we could conceive of.