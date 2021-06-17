Anita Hassanandani refutes reports that he stopped acting after becoming a mother: this is not the end for me





No, she hasn’t stopped playing. Fans of Anita Hassanandanis were shocked when reports began to emerge about her leaving the profession after becoming the mother of her son, Aarav, earlier this year. The actor took to Twitter to clarify that an earlier interview with her on the subject had been misinterpreted. A lot of the fans were upset, a lot of them were sending me screenshots saying: Oh my God you’re quitting. I clearly remember saying I didn’t know when I would return to television or the film industry. Right now my priority is Aarav. But, whenever I’m ready and feeling good, I’ll be back, she explains, now that she never said she would leave the industry. All I’ve said at this point, right now, is my child, she adds. The 40-year-old, who has been featured on popular shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and kkavyanjali, adds that his friends also started calling frantically after the rumors spread. They said why I didn’t tell them and gave such a quote that I’m leaving. I told them the same thing … My priority right now is my son, she clarifies and continues, Acting is my first love, I didn’t want people to think it’s the end for me. This is my second run now after becoming a mother. There’s no way I’m letting go. Promising that she will come back in force, Hassanandani says the current situation due to the pandemic will make her take her time. Security measures will have to be taken. Either way, I feel the work is down a bit. With that in mind, I have to be very careful with Aarav when I go out. I hope that the vaccine for children that we are working on will be available soon. This is one of the very important factors. I’d rather not work than be stressed out about my son, she concludes.

