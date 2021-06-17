Janet Malcolm, Author of The Journalist and the Murderer, Dies Aged 86 | Janet Malcolm

Janet Malcolm, the American journalist who has dissected the relationship between the writer and his subject in books including The Journalist and the Murderer, In the Freud Archives and The Silent Woman, has died at the age of 86.

Her daughter Anne confirmed to the New York Times that the cause was lung cancer.

Malcolm was considered by many to have established his own form, more precise than new journalists such as Tom Wolfe and Joan Didion, uniquely combining reporting, psychoanalysis, and literary criticism to dissect his subjects in a forensic fashion. Much of her career has been centered on what she called the moral problem of journalism and the invented I of journalism. The Journalist and the Murderer opens with: Any journalist who isn’t too dumb or too self-possessed to notice what’s going on knows that what they’re doing is morally indefensible.

Born Jana Wienerov in Czechoslovakia in 1934, Malcolm and his family emigrated to the United States in 1939, eventually settling in Manhattan. I wanted to assimilate. I wanted to be American. And didn’t want to be a foreigner. It was the wish, she told The Guardian in 2011.

She began writing for student publications at the University of Michigan, then branched out into book reviews and columns on design, children’s books, and shopping. After moving to New York City with her husband, Donald Malcolm, she published her first article in the New Yorker in 1963, a publication with which Shed has a long-standing relationship.

In 1978, three years after her husband’s death, Malcolm married her New Yorker editor, Gardner Botsford. That same year, she began to develop her trademark writing voice while trying to quit smoking; believing that she couldn’t write without cigarettes, she distracted herself by working on a long article on family therapy, titled The One-Way Mirror. When she was done, she could write without smoking and had found her voice.

She published her first book, Diana and Nikon, a collection of essays on photography, in 1980 and followed it a year later with a full-length version of one of her New Yorker articles, titled Psychoanalysis: The Profession. impossible. But it was in 1984 that she made a name for herself with In the Freud Archives, based on a two-part article she had written on the psychoanalyst Jeffrey Moussaieff Masson. When it was posted, Masson, the former archival project manager, filed a $ 10 million libel complaint, claiming that Malcolm fabricated several quotes attributed to him. Although Malcolm was unable to provide proof of the citations, after a decade of litigation, a jury finally ruled in Malcolm’s favor in 1994. Although Malcolm later claimed she found a misplaced notebook containing some of the quotes, the case followed her for years, with reporters expressing skepticism of her methods.

Equally controversial was The Journalist and the Murderer. Beginning in the New Yorker in 1989 and published in book form in 1990, it explored the case of Jeffrey MacDonald, a doctor indicted and later convicted of the murder of his wife and two daughters, who befriended a journalist, Joe McGinniss, during his essay. MacDonald commissioned McGinniss to write a sympathetic book about his case, but McGinniss became convinced of his guilt and wrote about it instead. Malcolm cited McGinniss as an example of journalists’ inherent duplicity in their work, a McGinniss categorization contested for decades. The moral ambiguity of journalism does not lie in its texts but in the relationships from which they arise, relationships that are invariably and inevitably unbalanced, she wrote.

For years, journalists have been divided over the book. In the New York Times in 1989, Albert Scardino wrote: She attacks the ethics of all journalists, including herself, then fails to reveal how far she has gone in the past playing the role of the man. journalistic confidence. In 2011, Tom junod called her hate herself and completely full of shit. But others have argued that Malcolm is knowingly getting involved, with writers like Gore Vidal and Nora Ephron coming to support the book. Over the following decades, the book would become required reading for journalism students.

My analysis of journalistic betrayal was seen as a betrayal of journalism itself as well as a piece of royal nerve, Malcolm later told the Paris Review. Today, my criticism seems obvious, even banal. No one disputes that, and yes, it escalated as critics do into some kind of lame excuse.

She was just as harsh on biographers, comparing them to the professional burglar, breaking into a house, rummaging through some drawers he has good reason to believe contain jewelry and money, and triumphantly taking his booty to his home. 1994 literary biography The silent woman. : Ted Hughes and Sylvia Plath. This dissection of Plath’s biographies and the mythology around the poet has been hailed by critic James Wood as one of the deepest, most beautiful, and most problematic things Janet Malcolm has ever written, it’s hard to say. consider someone writing about Plath and Hughes again. It was the cat who licked the plate.

In 1999, Malcolm looked at the American legal system in The Crime of Sheila McGough, then delved deeper into his own life in 2001’s Reading Chekhov, which interspersed scenes from the Russian writer’s life with his own. trips to Russia. In 2007, she published a book on Gertrude Stein and Alice B Toklas titled Two Lives, and followed it with two latest essay collections, Forty-one False Starts and Nobodys Looking at You. After slowing down to once a year, his last play for the New Yorker was released in 2019.

Over the years, reporters marveled and complained about his cold analysis of their manners during interviews. In the Revue de Paris in 2011, Katie roiphe described her as lightweight, with glasses and intense brown eyes, something what Harriet the Spy would look like if she had reached the ripe old age of 76 and the world had showered her with the success she deserves .

She dismantles the official line, the accepted story, the court transcript, like a mechanic dismantles a car engine, and shows us how it works; she tells how the stories we tell each other are made out of the vanities, jealousies and weaknesses of their players, Roiphe wrote. It’s his obsession, and no one can do it at his level.