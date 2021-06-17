The actor does not obtain damages for his role lost in Dunkirk after the death of his baby

A Comedian Jamie King lost an offer of High Court damages against an NHS trust after claiming he lost his job and missed the chance to play a role in the movie Dunkirk when his five day old son is deceased.

Benjamin King died of severe brain damage in May 2016 after being born from an emergency Caesarean section at the Royal United Hospital (RUH) in Bath, Somerset.

He is likely to have been deprived of oxygen after his mother, Canadian actress Tamara Podemski, had his cesarean delayed by 12 hours despite being delayed by 14 days, according to a 2017 investigation.

The Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust later admitted responsibility for Benjamin’s death, accepting that had he been given birth sooner he would have survived.

Mad Men and The Tudors actor Mr King, 39, has taken legal action against the NHS Trust for damages and lost profits.

Mr King sought compensation for psychiatric injuries, which should be based on a single shocking event of what he saw and which was told to him on his first visit to see Benjamin in the intensive care unit neonatal (NICU).

The stress of the following days which resulted in the Applicant and his wife having to make the terrible decision to switch to palliative care and therefore allow Benjamin to die as he did on May 10, 2016 cannot be part of this request, Judge Philip told Mott QC.

The actor was diagnosed with PTSD and two experts agreed it was because his son was gravely ill in the NICU on his first visit.

Describing seeing his son after he was born on May 5, 2016, Mr King said: There were a lot of different people working around the cot and there seemed to be a lot of panic.

He continued: Looking at Benjamin, I had a stomach ache. I desperately wanted to hold it but couldn’t. He was all hooked up to machines, looking like a science experiment, and I couldn’t get close to him. At that time, I remember my knees were weak.

Recounting his feelings when Benjamin died five days after his birth, Mr King said: I felt my world crack. The whole experience was deeply traumatic.

Doctors at the hospital denied that there was any sense of panic and the trust lawyer said that while it would have been distressing for Mr King, it was not legally a shocking event.

Lawyers for Mr Kings have argued that he is about to take a big break before his son’s death, with his future loss of income exceeding $ 8.5 million, including the loss of a chance to play a role in the critically acclaimed film Dunkirk.

In February 2016, Mr. King was invited to a meeting with director Christopher Nolan, who was preparing to start the film, which would go on to win three Oscars.

Mr King said that although his agent said he passed the audition, he withdrew from the fight for a role after Benjamin’s death.

The court heard testimony from director Mike Leigh, who described Mr. King as a talented actor who I would expect to have a successful career ahead of him.

However, Judge Mott declined to award damages, finding that the trust was not responsible for his loss of income and that it was not a legally shocking event.

He said: He was expecting the birth of his second child, which should have been a joyous event, and instead he was told that Benjamin was gravely ill and in danger of dying. It would be a nightmare for any parent.

I have no doubt that the Applicant is someone particularly affected by visual triggers and with an ability to imagine and empathize with the suffering that is invaluable to him as an actor.

Judge Mott also refused to award money for loss of earnings, finding that there was a substantial and significant chance of a big break for the plaintiff had he not suffered from PTSD, but c ‘was far from certain.

He continued: Claimant was unable to work at all for 12 months due to his PTSD. Afterward, he was fit to audition and find work, but there were still a few roles he couldn’t take on as they would trigger callbacks from Benjamin.