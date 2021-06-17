Every actor who played a Terminator

While Arnold Schwarzenegger is the most famous actor to play a Terminator on screen, he’s part of a growing fraternity of artists doing it. You’d think playing a machine would be a role actors could play as a sleepwalker, but as Schwarzenegger and others have demonstrated, that’s not the case. A cyborg would behave very differently from a human being because certain aspects of humanity are difficult to reproduce.

Once the Terminators no longer try to blend in, this is when they can truly unleash the full power of their inhuman nature, ignoring severe damage as if it were a bee stinging and moving at speeds that people are not capable of. They also tend to speak, even when not trying to attract attention, in a rather subdued and monotonous manner, and when trying to force a human spark into their words, it is noticeable to those. who pay attention to it.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How Terminator 2 Created A Plot Hole The Sequels All Ignore

Schwarzenegger began playing a Terminator in the original James Cameron classic in 1984, but as the franchise expanded outward, more and more people were able to represent the forces of Skynet – or the Legion. – on the screen. Here’s a look at every actor who has played a Terminator, including all six feature films and the Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles TV show.

The Terminator (1984)

The Terminatorobviously served as the start of the entire Terminator concept and its first on-screen representative, the Model T-800 killing machine played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Austrian oak was still fairly new to Hollywood at that time, and The Terminator was one of the films that helped launch his budding career into high gear. However, while some viewers might think Arnold is the only Terminator actor in the first film, he isn’t. A different Terminator appears in a flash-forward about the future of Kyle Reese, played by Italian bodybuilder Franco Columbu, a close friend of Arnold he knew from previous Mr. Olympia competitions.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is in the eyes of many one of the best sequels ever made, and some argue that it surpasses the original. Schwarzenegger returned as the T-800, although this time it was a benevolent version reprogrammed by human resistance and sent back in time to protect John Connor. The newcomer to the cyborg killer mix was the T-1000, played by Robert Patrick, who disguises himself as a cop to more easily gain the trust and deference of others. The T-1000 is an icy, unsettling villain, and arguably one of the greatest in sci-fi history. There have been other T-1000s since then, but Robert Patrick remains unmatched.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator 3brought Schwarzenegger again to play his third variation on the T-800, this time another reprogrammed cyborg, but certainly not the melted one John Connor bonded with as a child. Once again, the villain was the new spice added to the Terminator formula, this time in the form of Kristanna Loken’s TX, or as she’s often dubbed, The Terminatrix. Like the T-1000, the TX could transform into other people and weapons, although it had additional advanced capabilities, such as the ability to control other machines, including Terminators. Prior to landing the role of TX, Loken was best known for his television work, including appearances on Sadly forever, Boy meets the world, and Mortal Kombat: Conquest.

Related: Terminator 3: Every Cut Scene From The Rise Of The Machines

Terminator Hi (2009)

Terminator Hi– depending on how you look at the timeline – is either a prequel or a sequel to the previous films. But above all, it’s a disappointing mess. Hi at least introduced a new and highly featured Terminator performer, Sam Worthington as Marcus Wright, an advanced hybrid of human and machine. In the originally planned ending, John Connor had to die and have his face grafted onto Marcus’ endoskeleton to prevent the Resistance from finding out their leader was gone, but that leaked and fan revulsion resulted in a change. After Hi, Worthington has appeared in blockbusters like Avatar and Clash of the Titans. Arnold also made a cameo appearance in CGI as the T-800, with his young face placed on the body of Roland Kickinger, another Austrian bodybuilder.

Terminator Genisys (2015)

Terminator Genisys set out to revive the franchise by creating an alternate timeline that took the story down a different path, with a new aged Arnold T-800 named “Pops” fired to protect a young Sarah Connor. In a divisive twist, the future John Connor – now played by Pet Sematist Jason Clark from 2019 – is forcibly transformed by Skynet into an advanced model T-3000 Terminator, making him the new main villain. This is done to John by a one of a kind T-5000 named “Alex”, played by the former Doctor WhoMatt Smith, essentially the physical avatar of Skynet. There’s also a new T-1000 that appears in a minor role, played by South Korean actor Byung-hun Lee, who also played Storm Shadow in the GI Joe movies.

Terminator Dark Fate (2019)

The most recent Terminator, Dark fate again saw Arnold play another T-800, this time a reformed cyborg named “Carl”, who changed his ways after killing young John Connor in Mexico shortly after the events of Terminator 2. The films after Judgment Day have therefore all been reconnected. The new Terminator villain on display is the Rev-9, played by Gabriel Luna, which has many abilities from the previous T-1000 and TX models, but can also physically split into two, a liquid metal outer layer and a metal endoskeleton. . . Luna previously played Ghost Rider on Agents of SHIELDand will be a regular on upcoming HBO showsThe last of us show.

Terminator The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008-2009, TV)

Being a TV show that aired 31 episodes, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles featured more Terminator performers than all movies combined. The most notable isFirefly‘s Summer Glau, who played Cameron, John’s last protector. Then there’s Catherine Weaver, a rogue Terminator who actually seeks to take down Skynet in the past, played by Garbage singer Shirley Manson. Another big issue was Cromartie, a recurring foe mostly played by the future Raising hope star Garrett Dillahunt, but also briefly by The mentalist‘s Owain Yeoman. Other punctual minor Terminator cast include Aaron Cash, Patrick Kilpatrick, Matt McColm, Brian Bloom, Paul Schulze, Bonnie Morgan, Todd Stashwick, Chad L. Coleman (Tyreese on The walking dead) and Jeffrey Pierce.

More: Terminator 2: Every Cut Scene From Judgment Day

Why the Top Guns sex scene is so bad





About the Author