Superman lead actor meets young fan on False Creek set

Superman has once again been seen signing autographs for adoring fans in Metro Vancouver.
Tyler Hoechilin, who plays the DC Comics superhero on the popular TV show Superman & Lois, spotted filming scenes in George Wainborn Park in False Creek on Wednesday, June 16.
The American actor donned a full Superman costume with a red cape blowing triumphantly in the gentle June breeze as he filmed in the park.
The TV show features Superman, aka Clark Kent, and reporter Lois Lane as they face the challenges of parenting in today’s world – plus superhero stuff, of course.
A video of Hoechilin performing a “flying” scene shows the actor leaping into the sky with his cape blowing behind him.
And with but a jester #Superman flies away. On the set of #Superman with #Tyler Hoechlin & #StaceyFarber #ElizabethTulloch @WhatsFilming @yvrshoots No watermark to share if you want pic.twitter.com/DWqYqCxM7q
– NewWestBoy (@ CaptCanuck66) June 17, 2021
“A lucky little boy got the chance to meet his hero.”
A young boy also had the opportunity to meet Hoechilin on the set. Metro Vancouver resident tweeted it’s “always great when actors meet [and] sign for [their] fans “and called the Superman actor a” class act. ”
Take a look at some pictures of the autograph signing.
Star bangs little boy who meets his hero on the set of Always Awesome when actors meet and sign for their fans @cwsupermanlois #Tyler Hoechlin a class act @WhatsFilming @yvrshoots Share if you want and give credit if you want. Photos are to be shared pic.twitter.com/kFFl2nk7FR
– NewWestBoy (@ CaptCanuck66) June 17, 2021
One of the best things about tonight’s shoot #Tyler Hoechlin take the time to greet the fans. As seen here, a lucky little boy had a chance encounter with his hero #Superman @cwsupermanlois @WhatsFilming @yvrshoots No sharing of watermarks if you want and credit pic.twitter.com/5ycI9xP9wk
– NewWestBoy (@ CaptCanuck66) June 17, 2021
Always great to see #Superman in town, the actors do dry rehearsals before filming @cwsupermanlois #Tyler Hoechlin they look hot @WhatsFilming @yvrshoots photos intended to be shared and no watermark needed pic.twitter.com/ttHmspB4YV
– NewWestBoy (@ CaptCanuck66) June 16, 2021
A local man also shared an aerial image of police arriving on set with swat vehicles ahead of filming.
Police and swat vehicles are now on site. Extras arriving on the set pic.twitter.com/11gF38DsSa
– Richard Lean (@hey_riccybobby) June 16, 2021
You can catch Superman & Lois Tuesday evenings on The CW at 9 p.m.