‘ICarly’ review: reboot brings Nickelodeon humor to Paramount Plus





“iCarly,” a late 2000s gem on Nickelodeon that was at the forefront of YouTube video culture, is back with a new series on Paramount Plus, featuring slapstick and goofy humor. But it added a more adult edge to targeting our modern influencer-obsessed lifestyle. Some 14 years after “iCarly” was first created, web show host Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) grew up, much like the kids at Nickelodeon who enjoyed the original show. She and the cast of new and returning characters are ditching their video cameras for smartphones and tackling topics that are slightly sharper than what would have appeared on the show when it first aired. There is still a lot of kid-friendly antics, physical comedy, and puns out there, but every once in a while the Paramount Plus series will throw a sex joke, self-referential gag, and even – gasp! – a swear word. (The writers even made sure to include a joke about the COVID pandemic.) The more mature themes correspond to older characters going through many of the same issues as their young adult viewers – who may be nostalgic for their own simpler, Nickelodeon-filled childhood. Carly is recovering from a breakup and tries to rekindle her passion for making her old school web show in the modern world. His brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) is a successful artist struggling to find his next creative spark and the approval of those close to him. Carly’s new roommate Harper (Laci Mosley) dreams of becoming a stylist, but is forced to work as a barista. (In a progressive diversity show that would likely have been deleted by Nickelodeon from the 2000s, Harper is blatantly bisexual.) And in a more unexpected twist, returning character Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) is divorced and lives with an avid girl. tech named Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) back with her mother in her apartment. The revival also briefly explains why Carly’s best friend and co-host Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) hasn’t returned, and other original “iCarly” characters are making appearances on the show – although unfortunately not Gibby ( Fan favorite Noah Munck). Harper and Millicent are great additions to the cast; they offer the same levels of wacky humor and facial expressions as the returning stars of the first series. Millicent brings a Gen Z perspective and social media awareness to the Millennial cast, while the writers shed light on hot topics like ASMR, internet trolls, and excuses from influencers to fans. The new “iCarly” doesn’t change much from its successful Nickelodeon formula beyond modernizing jokes for older audiences more than ever in a changing internet culture. The characters still act like “ding-dongs,” but there are good laughs and clever moments throughout. For fans who grew up with Cosgrove and “iCarly”, the revival feels like catching up with a childhood friend and sharing the challenges of adulthood, without losing any of your humor or personality. first meeting. “ICarly” airs weekly on Paramount Plus; the first three episodes are now available.







