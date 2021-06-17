NCIS season 19 could be lighter on major Mark Harmons Gibbs actor in talks





As we have already speculated, NCIS Season 19 has the potential for slightly less of Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs than previous seasons. Doubt reigned over whether or not the star would return, and when it was announced that he would return, there was no guarantee of how much screen time he had agreed to. Fresh out of VarietyWe learned that NCIS was looking to bring in another big hitter who could very well fill a functional role that would fill some of the time Harmon spent on camera. That actor is none other than Gary Cole, whose outlet reports he is "in talks for a major role" in the coming season, according to his own sources. While Cole is best known to some for his comedic work as Lumbergh, the doofy boss of Office Space, he's had a solid string of dramatic shows lately, with The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Most recently, he starred in the sitcom Mixed-ish. Those same sources note that NCIS may be hiring more new faces for the series' main cast, so it looks like they're looking to put together a roster of new characters to spend some screen time. Why would Harmon spend less screen time? Well, that might have been a stipulation or clause in his contract when he quit with the show. The actor would have considered to resign of the role, who reports say led CBS to say the show wouldn't go on without him. And then the NCIS Season 18 finale gave the series a big bang for a life with less Gibbs. As he tracked down a serial killer on his ship "Rule 91" (his ship named after saying "goodbye"), this ship effectively said goodbye as it was reduced to rubble. Gibbs' body then surfaced, floating, before he actually pulled away without attracting anyone's attention. The two-step nature of this footage, both Gibbs floating around and then walking away in secret, makes it seem like the show had some footage in the box in case Gibbs died (if negotiations didn't go well) . But if Gibbs is trying to make it look like he's dead, to derail the serial killer, spending at least part of Season 19 in hiding makes sense. And if he's hiding, it gives the show an easy way to explain why he's not in every episode. NCIS is changing more than its cast next season. The show leaves its longtime slot of 8 p.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Monday.

