Anthony Mackie: Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson’s relationship isn’t romantic





In the great tradition of declaring Saturdays sacred for boys and bromances, Anthony mackie has some thoughts on his onscreen chemistry with Sébastien Stan. In a new interview with Variety published Thursday, Falcon and Winter Soldier The star dispelled any indication that a romance could be brewing between her character, Sam Wilson, and Stans Bucky Barnes. So many things are twisted and convoluted. There is so much that people hold onto with their own devices to make themselves relevant and rational, Mackie told the point of sale. The idea of ​​two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem because of the exploitation of homosexuality. He went on to suggest that the sanctity of male friendships had somehow been tarnished by fans hoping for a relationship between Bucky and Sam. Previously, guys could be friends, we could hang out together, and that was cool. . You always met your friends at the bar, you know. You can’t do it anymore, because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize themselves. Fans have long wondered when the Marvel Cinematic Universe will feature a superhero who is also part of the LGBTQ community. The burgeoning intimacy between Sam and Bucky, which began as animosity at the start of the seasons, has fueled rumors about the couple’s romantic future. But Mackie insisted that theirs is a platonic relationship: Bucky and Sam have a relationship where they learn to accept, appreciate, and love each other. You’d call it a bromance, but it’s literally just two guys supporting each other. Shortly after Mackies Variety interview was published, his name began to appear on Twitter. Many have disputed that it took so long to deny a romance with Sam and Bucky. Elsewhere during the interview, Mackie explained the importance of portraying a sensitive male figure on screen. There is nothing more masculine than being a superhero, stealing and beating people up, he said. But there is nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a similar spirit friendship with someone you love and love. Mackie has yet to address the controversy surrounding his comments. But we have a feeling that a Falcon / Winter Soldier rom-com won’t be in development anytime soon. More great stories from Vanity Show An oral history of A different world, as told by the cast and crew

Home Truths: How HGTV, Magnolia, and Netflix are building a massive space

Cruella de Vil is mean, but Tallulah Bankhead was even wilder

Why Easttown mare I always had to end up like this

Cover article: Issa Rae says goodbye to Precarious

Kathryn Hahn throughout

Why Kims Convenience Questions

Court dismisses trans assault lawsuit against Rosario Dawson

From the archives: When Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Makes perfect sense Sign up for the HWD Daily newsletter for industry essentials and awards coverage, plus a special weekly edition of Awards Insider.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos