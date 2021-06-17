Dior channels ancient Greece for the Cruise collection





Athens (AFP) French fashion house Dior returned to the live parades on Thursday with a fireworks display from its Cruise 2022 Athens collection at the Panathenaic Stadium, site of the first modern Olympic Games. Watched by celebrities including movie star Catherine Deneuve, model Cara Delevingne and Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor Joy as well as Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the collection featured designs inspired by antiquity and traditional Greek dress. . Greek artisans whose work was in the collection included a tailor and embroiderer in Argos in the Peloponnese, a silk factory in the northeastern town of Soufli, and a fisherman’s cap maker in the port of Piraeus. “I am very interested in craftsmanship. It is my passion,” Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri told AFP. “Each country has many different aspects in fashion,” she said. The cruise collections fall between the usual spring / summer and fall / winter collections – and French houses often visit other countries for the launch. The event in Athens “(mixes) the power of heritage with contemporary inventiveness,” said Dior. The peplos, the dress traditionally worn by women in ancient Greece, was a “key inspiration” for the tunics on the show, the fashion house said. The collection – mostly in black, white, gray, gold and blue – also included sportswear and suits inspired by the jackets and pants worn by Marlene Dietrich. The show took place 70 years after an iconic Dior shoot at the Acropolis. “We are very proud to be here,” Chiuri said. “When I arrived at Dior, I found the archives and I said to myself, one day, it would be great to make this trip to Greece again. In a way, it’s an anniversary”, a- she declared. In addition to the Acropolis, Greek authorities allowed Dior photo ops at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, the Ancient Agora in Athens, the Temple of Poseidon in Sounion, and the Temple of Zeus in Nemea. Chiuri said the return of the crowds was a welcome feeling. The last show with spectators, a more modest affair, was in September. “We’ve worked a lot with video, film, but it’s completely different having an audience at our fashion show. It’s like a concert,” she said. “The guests are part of the show with us.” Last summer, Dior launched its cruise collection in Piazza del Duomo in Lecce, Italy. AFP 2021

