Tati Westbrook returns to YouTube with a life update





YouTuber beauty Tati Westbrook returned to YouTube on Thursday, after a year offline after her explosive video Breaking My Silence, in which she hinted at legal battles with Jeffree Star. Westbrook says there is no prosecution, but, of course, she doesn't want to talk about it. In her comeback video, A Year Later, which she teased about herself Instagram reactivated, Westbrook talks about how difficult her life has been since then (yes, same, girl) and the lawsuit she is currently involved in with former business partner Clark Swanson over allegations of fraud, negligence and default to fiduciary duty. I was recently informed that Clark Swanson provided news, disparaging information, dramatic channels about myself, my husband, my family, information about Halo Beauty, finances, the product launch pipeline, the stuff that should never be shared under any circumstances, says Westbrook. Finding out this really signaled me that it, in my opinion, looks like sabotage and made me want to go the distance and not stop the fight for justice in this particular situation. During that time, it also inspired Westbrooks' choice to come back and create content and still believe in this brand, promote this brand, be in this brand as a CEO while my business partner chases me. Westbrook also revealed that the stress of the past year had strained her relationship with her husband, James Westbrook. It's kind of past the Lifetime movie, because there are so many crazy parts, to maybe like a thriller? she said, comparing her life to a movie. And then I really hope for an end to Hallmark, a happy one forever. But eagle-eyed fans shouldn't be alarmed if they notice Westbrook without his wedding ring. She says she misplaced it when she moved from Los Angles to Seattle, where she now resides. Westbrook says she will come back with more beauty videos, but has one request: stop trying to predict her future. I will continue to charge forward. However, when it comes to things like mediums, mediums, tarot readers, I have closed this door in the spiritual realm, and I ask not to be used in any way in videos involving the divination, she said, with all the eye contact of this Miley Cyrus meme. Please don't. But if you wanted to say your prayers on this video, on this battle I'm in, so it can be brought back to peace for everyone involved, Tati concludes, take it.







