Loki episode 2 recap, Easter Eggs: Marvel’s God of Mischief is hunting himself

Marvel studios



Loki Episode 2 eponymous solo adventurehit Wednesday, resuming with the god of mischief after his introduction to theTime gap authorityis an awesome power. the Marvel Cinematic Universe the show follows that of the beloved villain 2012 auto following its dastardly escape in Avengers: Endgame.

Loki (Tom hiddleston) discovered that another version of him is wreaking havoc on the sacred timeline by slaughtering teams of TVA agents and collecting the reset charges they use to keep time running smoothly. Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) recruits him to hunt the variant, thinking he can give them a glimpse of the other Loki’s devious plan.

It’s time to hunt down a chronological fugitive in SPOILER territory, in a Episode titled The Variant.

Lady Loki

After a lot of teasing as the other variant of Loki has taken over body after body, the episode ends with the revelation that the fugitive is female (British actor Sophie Di Martino). This will certainly make it easier to distinguish between Lokis, even if the male seems unrelated to the female’s plans.

Marvel studios



“It’s not about you,” she told him.

Lady Loki disappears into a time portal – likely finding a different apocalypse to hide in – and her male counterpart follows after a moment of indecision, much to the chagrin of Mobius and the other TVA agents. The portal has been left open just long enough for Loki to jump in, suggesting that Lady Loki wants to continue their conversation (the prospect of them having a full scene together is super exciting).

She also knows the location of the Time-Keepers, according to the TVA captive agent, so she could plan a direct attack on them.

Marvel comics



In the comics, Asgardians were reborn on Earth after Ragnarok and Loki due to its Frost Giant heritage. She pretended to have reformed, but wasn’t really up to anything good because Loki was going to Loki regardless of their gender.

Loki’s gender is also marked as “fluid” in its VAT file, suggesting that he can change at will. So Lady Loki probably doesn’t have a totally different story than men.

MCU Lady Loki is presented a bit like the villain, but the Keepers of Time pretty much rule reality with an iron fist, keeping the timeline sacred and deciding the fate of every existing being. Maybe she decided to fight? Use of Bonnie Tyler’s 1984 classic Hold for a hero as it eliminates VAT agents seems to be a major clue.

And now you have a killer melody to listen to as you read. Oddly enough, this is the second time this song has been used in Marvel – it was in the E3 reveal of theSquare Enix Guardians of the Galaxy game on Sunday. Outside of Marvel, he also starred for Kevin Smith Masters of the Universe Trailer Last week.

It is also possible that the ladyis not really a variant of Loki – the episode’s foreign market credits indicate that Di Martino is playing “Sylvie”, not “The Variant”. The name and the blonde hair have led some fans to think that we might actually be watching the MCU version of Sylvie Lushton, aka Enchantress. For the sake of simplicity, I will continue to call her Lady Loki for now.

The multiverse is reborn

Lady Loki “bombs the holy timeline” by returning countless stolen reset charges at various points, seemingly creating many branches or restoring previously reset VAT branches. This broken timeline appears to be directly related to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and set up other elements of MCU phase 4, because it creates unlimited storytelling potential. Reports suggest it will play in Spider-Man: No Path Home as well as.

I wonder which are the various realities and if, the Universe Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man or the X-Men Fox worlds?

Marvel studios



Learning Ragnarok

Browsing through the files of his own Sacred Timeline, Loki learns of the destruction of Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok. A total of 9,719 Asgardians were killed, but the record does not mention that a group of them escaped to Earth (although half of those survivors were killed by Thanos and his henchmen).

Even though this makes Loki realize that his counterpart is “hiding in apocalypses”, he seems genuinely saddened to see that his house has been destroyed. Between the discovery of this, the death of his foster parents, his reconciliation with Thor, and his heroic death at the hands of Thanos, it seems he becomes the character, his own Sacred Timeline has become. Or he’ll reject it and go his own way.

Either way, it probably made him even more determined to overthrow the tyranny of the Timekeepers and change his fate.

The only good VAT agent

We learn that Mobius never met the Keepers of Time, so he spent his life obeying unseen beings. It seems likely that they are not who he thinks they are, and that he will eventually join the Lokis by rebelling against them.

His fascination with jet skis is telling – he’s able to jump in the timeline, but couldn’t jump on one of the pleasure watercraft. Despite all the power he wields, he is still bound by the rules of the Keepers of Time.

“I think a TVA agent would show up on a jet ski on the sacred timeline, that would create a branch for sure,” he says, but unfortunately admits it would be “really fun” to try one out. (I can confirm).

Marvel studios



This guy had better jet ski before the series ends, or there won’t be justice in the MCU.

Again, he’s the only TVA agent who shows compassion for the convicted people officers encounter on the timeline – his coworkers appear to be rude, contemptuous assholes (perhaps reflecting the attitude of the Time-Keepers) . Mobius’ decency also seems to have rubbed off on Loki, who checks to see if the people enchanted by his counterpart are still alive.

Observations, WTF Questions and Easter Eggs

Years visited: 1985, 79 AD, 2050.

We see a bunch of Loki variants in the Mobius hologram, including a Tour de France winner cyclist, a Hellboy -style version (or is it infused with gamma radiation?), a Baphomet-a guy with good looks and one in armor much like the one worn by Kurgan in mountain dweller.

-style version (or is it infused with gamma radiation?), a Baphomet-a guy with good looks and one in armor much like the one worn by Kurgan in mountain dweller. The Roxxcart Store is presumably an offshoot of Roxxon, the ruthless oil company often seen in the background of MCU movies and most notably in shows like Agents of SHIELD ., Agent Carter and Cape & Dagger .

., and . Given Loki’s in-depth explanations of illusion projection and duplication casting, he’s likely going to use at least one while the show airs.

The pen Mobius uses to sign the papers in Ravona’s office says “Franklin D Roosevelt High School”, but it’s unclear what that means. The other trophies he mentions are a roller skate and a snow globe.

It is possible that TVA agents will be able to reset some branches of the timeline and restore the sacred timeline to some extent, but it sure looks like there are too many to deal with.

Some of the more intriguing branches occur in 0051 Hala (Kree Homeworld), 1001 Xander (Nova Corps Headquarters), 1382 Ego (Star Lord’s Heavenly Father), 1982 Titan (Thanos Homeworld), 1984 Sakaar (from Thor: Ragnarok), 2004 Asgard (you know this one) and 2301 Vormir (Soul Stone’s resting place), but we’re unlikely to visit any of those places.

Join us for more Easter Eggs and Sightings next wednesday 23 june, when Loki Episode 3 hits Disney Plus.