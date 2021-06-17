Entertainment
The late actor Jack Lemmons Malibu ranks for $ 13.45 million
The former Malibu, Calif., Home of late actor Jack Lemmon went on sale Wednesday for $ 13.45 million.
Located at Board Beach, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom residence offers direct access to the Pacific Ocean and has been offered for sale for the first time since Lemmon and his wife, actress Felicia Farr, renovated the house in the late 1980s.
The house was designed and rebuilt with my father’s meticulous attention to every detail, said actor’s daughter, Courtney Lemmon. He and my mom created a private sanctuary for us, as well as a place to entertain friends in the most relaxed way.
Lemmon, who died in 2001 at the age of 76, has appeared in over 60 films and has been nominated for eight Academy Awards. He won for Some Like It Hot and Save the Tiger, and has also appeared in films such as The Great Race and The Odd Couple.
The Lemmons have hosted luminaries including Walter Matthau, Gene Wilder and Frank Sinatra on the property, according to Ms Lemmon.
There were countless dinners out, poker games with the local Sinatras, parties at the Wilders next door, family Thanksgiving with the Matthaus, and lots of July 4th celebrations, a t she declared. My father even put a putting green on the dune to practice his golf swing (with biodegradable golf balls of course).
The house has stunning ocean views and the grounds are very deep, almost 400 feet, according to Tony Mark of the Mark & Grether Group of Compass. He and Russell Grether have the list.
It’s as close as California gets to a Cape Cod-style feeling on the East Coast, Mr Mark said. When people dream of a beach house, this is what they dream of, with the dunes and hills rolling to the sand and water.
After: This Friday, attend a Barrons Live discussion on the outlook for the London property market
The depth of the land allows space for lawns, an enclosed garden and a swimming pool, he added. It is away from the Pacific Coast Highway and the street is quieter with slower drivers.
There is also an abundance of hand-carved wooden details, including cabinetry and exposed beams on the ceiling.
Jack seemed to really care about the craft, Mr. Mark said. The woodwork is vast; Honestly, I have never seen anything like it. You don’t see things built that way now.
Other amenities of the gated community include patio doors leading to an outdoor seating area, an atrium overlooking the landscaped grounds, a saltwater swimming pool with fountains, a self-catering studio, a rooftop terrace and a master suite with fireplace, private balcony and double bathrooms, as listed.
Mansion Global could not determine how much the Lemmons paid for the property.
