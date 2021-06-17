Leona Lewis forgives Michael Costello for harassing her

Fashion designer Michael Costello sparked even more drama for Chrissy Teigen earlier this week when he revealed that the model-turned-entrepreneur had bullied her online in 2014.

In a monday Instagram post, Costello revealed how Teigens’ vindictive cyber-defamation accused him of being racist based on false claims and left him feeling suicidal.

Former Project Runway student alleged that Teigen and his stylist, Monica Rose, blacklisted him from the fashion world and kept him in constant fear of losing meaningful relationships with companies, friends , colleagues and others in the entertainment world.

While many offered their support for Costello, British singer Leona Lewis felt it was a pot case calling out the black kettle, saying Costello had bullied him back in the day during a dress that fit him in 2014.

the Bleeding Love The singer said in her Instagram story on Tuesday that the fashion designer had made her feel embarrassed and deeply hurt when she was given a sample size dress that her team didn’t want to alter to properly fit. a charity fashion show.

This came as a shock to Lewis, as she had discussed the fitting with the Costellos team and was told that the dress would be made to fit her body type. However, it became clear that they weren’t interested in her when Costello didn’t even show up for the official fitting.

He didn’t want to dress me anymore and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show that made me realize that I was not the required body type, Lewis explained in his Instagram story.

She was even more ashamed after dropping out of the fashion show and asking the press why she didn’t attend. Lewis said: I feel like I was made to feel like I pulled back and was difficult and because of these actions I suffered a lot, both personally and professionally.

Lewis said she had struggled for years to love her body and the experience with Costello had made her deeply anxious. She considered Costello a hypocrite for condemning Teigen.

That said, Lewis was sympathetic to Costello’s struggles with suicidal thoughts. She said: I do not neglect Michaels’ experience because it is a terrible thing to go through and I wish her so much love and healing.

Teigen showed up earlier this week with an apology after her old bullying tweets surfaced. She apologized to other celebrities such as Courtney Stodden, Avril Lavigne, Lindsay Lohan and Sarah Palin.

In one Average item, she writes, Not a day, not a single moment has passed that I have not felt the overwhelming weight of regret for the things I have said in the past.

Costello wasn’t buying it, however, said ET in an interview, Actions speak much louder than a 10-minute apology written on a notepad. ”

Meanwhile, Lewis says she’s ready to forgive Costello.

Responding to Lewis’ claim, Costello said in her own Instagram story that in 2014 her team attempted to follow her via email after the ordeal. No say no shade no hate I love you and your music I still follow you but I don’t know what will happen, he wrote.

Costello then posted an apology to Lewis on his Instagram Story along with his account of what happened on the charity fashion show. He even invited Lewis to have a heart-to-heart conversation about the event.

Lewis seemed to take his apology to heart, writing in an Instagram story: Michael, [Thank you] for your apologies i wish you well and feel better. For today is a new day, spread the love.

Closing the loop, not to mention Teigen or Lewis, Costello posted to his Instagram Wednesday he forgives those who bullied him and appreciates others who sent him kind words.