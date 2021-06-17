Entertainment
Leona Lewis forgives Michael Costello for harassing her
Fashion designer Michael Costello sparked even more drama for Chrissy Teigen earlier this week when he revealed that the model-turned-entrepreneur had bullied her online in 2014.
In a monday Instagram post, Costello revealed how Teigens’ vindictive cyber-defamation accused him of being racist based on false claims and left him feeling suicidal.
Former Project Runway student alleged that Teigen and his stylist, Monica Rose, blacklisted him from the fashion world and kept him in constant fear of losing meaningful relationships with companies, friends , colleagues and others in the entertainment world.
While many offered their support for Costello, British singer Leona Lewis felt it was a pot case calling out the black kettle, saying Costello had bullied him back in the day during a dress that fit him in 2014.
the Bleeding Love The singer said in her Instagram story on Tuesday that the fashion designer had made her feel embarrassed and deeply hurt when she was given a sample size dress that her team didn’t want to alter to properly fit. a charity fashion show.
This came as a shock to Lewis, as she had discussed the fitting with the Costellos team and was told that the dress would be made to fit her body type. However, it became clear that they weren’t interested in her when Costello didn’t even show up for the official fitting.
He didn’t want to dress me anymore and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show that made me realize that I was not the required body type, Lewis explained in his Instagram story.
She was even more ashamed after dropping out of the fashion show and asking the press why she didn’t attend. Lewis said: I feel like I was made to feel like I pulled back and was difficult and because of these actions I suffered a lot, both personally and professionally.
Lewis said she had struggled for years to love her body and the experience with Costello had made her deeply anxious. She considered Costello a hypocrite for condemning Teigen.
That said, Lewis was sympathetic to Costello’s struggles with suicidal thoughts. She said: I do not neglect Michaels’ experience because it is a terrible thing to go through and I wish her so much love and healing.
Teigen showed up earlier this week with an apology after her old bullying tweets surfaced. She apologized to other celebrities such as Courtney Stodden, Avril Lavigne, Lindsay Lohan and Sarah Palin.
In one Average item, she writes, Not a day, not a single moment has passed that I have not felt the overwhelming weight of regret for the things I have said in the past.
Costello wasn’t buying it, however, said ET in an interview, Actions speak much louder than a 10-minute apology written on a notepad. ”
Meanwhile, Lewis says she’s ready to forgive Costello.
Responding to Lewis’ claim, Costello said in her own Instagram story that in 2014 her team attempted to follow her via email after the ordeal. No say no shade no hate I love you and your music I still follow you but I don’t know what will happen, he wrote.
Costello then posted an apology to Lewis on his Instagram Story along with his account of what happened on the charity fashion show. He even invited Lewis to have a heart-to-heart conversation about the event.
Lewis seemed to take his apology to heart, writing in an Instagram story: Michael, [Thank you] for your apologies i wish you well and feel better. For today is a new day, spread the love.
Closing the loop, not to mention Teigen or Lewis, Costello posted to his Instagram Wednesday he forgives those who bullied him and appreciates others who sent him kind words.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]