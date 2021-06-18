Home where Charles Manson murdered couple in horrific attack sells for MILLIONS





A luxury LA mansion that just sold for over $ 2.4 million has the darkest history imaginable – but that didn’t stop its buyer from buying it. The closed house on Waverly Drive in Los Feliz is the scene of one of the 20th century’s most notorious double murders. In 1969, the owners of the house, famous hairstylist Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary, were killed in a horrific attack by supporters of cult leader Charles Manson. On the night of August 9, Manson and his followers broke into the luxury home and stabbed the couple to death, carving the word war into Leno LaBianca’s abdomen. They then wrote the words Rise, Death to Pigs and Healter Skelter (a misspelled reference to a Beatles song) on ​​the walls and the refrigerator in the blood of their victims. This property, where Charles Manson and his followers committed gruesome murders, sold for $ 2.4 million. Credit: Redfin.com The last owner of the property, Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans, sold the property to a mystery buyer on Tuesday, TMZ Reports. The house was listed on Redfin as a home for history buffs and those looking to add their touch to reinvent one of LA’s most unique properties. It was initially valued at $ 4 million, so selling well under budget. Gruesome history aside, the property has a swimming pool, state-of-the-art interiors, stunning gardens, and panoramic Hollywood views. Classic Los Feliz gated 1920s one-story pool house with breathtaking, unobstructed views to the front and back and infamous history, the listing says. Charles Manson, pictured, was the head of a cult that carried out murders in Los Angeles in the 1960s. Credit: Bettmann / Bettmann Archives / Getty Situated on a huge lot of over 31,000 square feet, this property has tremendous upside potential as the lot size is really scarce for the pristine location. A large living room with gas fireplace and Italian tiling opens to a formal dining room with a covered patio that overlooks the pool. Surrounded by lush greenery, including mature fruit trees and offering unparalleled privacy. While the listing nods to the property’s dark history, sellers in California are only required by law to disclose any deaths at a property within the previous three years. Charles Manson died in prison on November 19, 2017.

