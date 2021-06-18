Motown Museum CEO talks about Mackenzie Scott donation, 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album

DETROIT Motown Museum (WXYZ) President and CEO Robin Terry appeared in Segment 7 UpFront on Thursday to discuss the massive monetary donation to the museum from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott and what it means for the museum’s future . Additionally, Terry explained how the museum celebrated the 50th anniversary of Motown legend Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album and the work that remains to be done to change that.

RELATED: Motown Museum Receives $ 5 Million Gift From Mackenzie Scott

“It’s a great day in Detroit and an exciting day for the Motown Museum, and all I can say is that we are extremely grateful to Mackenzie Scott for simply recognizing the work we do, along with five other truly worthy organizations in our community, ”said Terry. said, adding that the gift would certainly help in so many ways.

“I think what’s most exciting about this giveaway is that Mackenzie Scott did something very rare, and she allowed organizations extreme flexibility and really had the confidence that if they were chosen … ‘they were trusted to use the dollars in a way that is better for the organization, ”she said.

The 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s iconic album, “What’s Going On,” was also discussed, which has ties to Detroit during its production. Terry explained how, even today, Gaye’s message resonates with continued calls for justice and fairness in disenfranchised communities.

“I think what we’ve come to understand as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of this prolific album for an entire year, and we continue to celebrate it, is how relevant those words are today,” said said Terry. “And our goal at the Motown Museum is really to create dialogue and conversation around some of these questions and to celebrate this tremendous amount of work that has come straight out of our backyard.”

Watch the full UpFront interview in the video player above.