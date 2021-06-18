Diors Pearl eye makeup is the ultimate summer beauty statement





Tonight, in Athens’ iconic Panathenaic Stadium, Maria Grazia Chiuri helped the world immerse themselves in the spirit of the upcoming Olympic Games and unveiled the Dior’s Cruise 2022 collection. Drawing inspiration from its ancient surroundings, the collection has reinvented the traditional Greek dress through a decidedly modern and sporty lens. Sport is movement, sport is freedom, “Chiuri said. Vogue before the show. Echoing the mix of classic and modern seen between the sheer, draped white dresses and boldly printed sportswear sets and sneakers was the show’s beauty-embellished look, which relied on pearls and a lot of them. “You can easily go on an ice vacation if you’re not careful,” laughing makeup artist Peter Philips said of his work with the beaded decals. He used them to adorn the eyes in a few different artful variations, ranging from “simple and classic” with delicate pearl drops placed on the inner corners of the eyes to more dramatic, with rows of neat beads arranged along the upper lashes. and lower to frame the entire look. Further consolidating the fake piercing trend on the catwalk, there were also a multitude of metal buttons pressed along the bridge of the nose and above Cupid’s bow. Referring to one of Chiuri’s muses for the exhibit, the late Greek art dealer Alexander Iolas, who was known for bringing the greats of surrealism to America, Philips said the pearly eye designs were ultimately a a nod to the avant-garde movement of the 20th century and to the symbolism of the Greek eye. “One of the most iconic things in Greek culture is the Greek eye,” says Philips. “It will protect you and bring you good luck. It is a surreal take on the Greek eye depending on the shape of the eye and the general appearance of each model.” Along the same lines, hairstylist Guido Palau punctuated the hair streaks with different styles of hairstyles, from curvy bobs to crumpled updos, with shimmering pearl strands that sparkled in front and behind. To balance the eclectic embellishments, Philips kept the rest of the makeup in a refreshing and uncluttered way. “Beautiful, luminous, easy” is how the pro described the fresh complexions, enhanced with a light veil of Dior Backstage Face & Body foundation and a powder to fight the heat. For subtly golden eyes, Philips swept the lids with a golden shadow of the new Dior 5 Couleurs CoutureCruise2022 eyeshadow palette, creating a “touch of gold”. Introducing new Greek goddess codes, Dior offers an element of beauty for everyone, whether you want a natural Mediterranean glow or fancy an ornamental touch. There is no time like the present to achieve something that shines. DiorBackstage Face & Body Foundation Dior 5 Couleurs CoutureCruise2022Eyeshadow Palette AdGem Mehron Makeup Adhesive

