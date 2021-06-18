Bollywood Films About Social Issues, 10 That Stood Out

Bollywood Movies on Social Issues: Bollywood is known for its romantic shots where the protagonist of the story is often a virtuous man who helps the woman and is the one to solve the problems of the whole movie. Although this tendency of a “man” at the center of the film is gradually changing in Bollywood.

Films based on the taboo topics of domestic violence, transgender rights, LGBTQ + community rights, etc. are under discussion. It is indeed the need of the hour to disseminate literacy on these subjects and, therefore, these films are widely appreciated by the public.

Films on social issues

Here are a few Bollywood movies that left behind the cliché rich love story between poor men and girls and decided to tackle the tough topics of debate in society.

1. Thappad

We often know how to hear this from our mothers, ‘ek do thappad is normal in a marriage, if you make a mistake then your husband will hit you naa‘. But the truth is, it’s okay. And no mistake can justify violence. Thappad is a movie in which a man slaps his wife during a heated argument with someone else.

The wife played by Taapsee Pannu then realizes all the selfless things she has devoted to a man so ungrateful to her. She realizes that even if it’s just a slap, he can’t hit her. Domestic violence is a crime and it must be reported and not tolerated.

2. Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan

The recent movie Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan is about two men who love each other and struggle to be accepted in society and in their families. The LGBTQ + community is said to be unnatural by the homophobic people in society. But in reality, even the shoes are not natural, the clothes are not natural. So why consider unnatural as bad? The film makes people realize that “love is love”.

3. Chhapaak

Chhapaak recognizes a very critical problem in society, crimes against women. Chhapaak is the story of a survivor of an acid attack who suffers the consequences of the horrific crime committed against her. Additionally, the film shows the after effects of the acid attack on a woman’s life as the case may be, the media and how society judges her appearance. Chhapaak is a must-see movie.

4. Bank

Panga is a film that revolves around the life of a working mother who wants to pursue her passion at Kabaddi. A mother is supposed to let go of all her passions and desires and be selfless to her husband and child. This is another social issue where mothers are expected to work endlessly and on the whole women are deprived of their rights to grow up and be successful in their careers while being good mothers.

In the movie Panga, it is described how the support and acceptance of children and spouse are essential in a woman’s career and, eventually, in maintaining equality in society.

5. Gul Makai

Gul Makai is based on the life of a Pakistani women’s education activist and youngest Nobel Laureate, Malala Yousafzai. Malala defended the rights of girls, in particular the right to receive a full education. Women’s rights have been a very serious social problem for a very long time and in countries women are still widely repressed by society and government.

6. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

“Women cannot take up defense service jobs,” “women are born to marry,” and many such prejudices surround women from an early age. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical film based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. Saxena has a feminist father but a dominated patriarchal brother. Saxena’s father constantly encourages her to pursue her dream of becoming a pilot while the other members of the family continue to dismay her.

The social issue of controlling a woman’s life has been around for a long time and is still there. And it can only be won by conscious and honest efforts towards equality.

7. Bulbul

Bulbul addresses crimes against women in society like rape, child marriage, domestic violence and more. It tells how an enigmatic woman hides her painful past and becomes the reason for the supernatural murders of men that plague her village.

8. Shikara

Shikara represents the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the Kashmir valley. The events of January 19, 1990 were particularly vicious. On that day, mosques issued statements that Kashmir pundits were Kafirs and that the men should leave Kashmir, convert to Islam, or be killed.

Treated in this way on the basis of culture, caste and religion is a huge social issue and it is portrayed in the film through the plot based on a Kashmiri Pandit couple forced to leave their home and the pain they face on their journey. Many parts of the film are based on the book Our Moon Has Blood Clots.

9. Pagglait

Widows are supposed to be women at the mercy of others. They are described as eternally sad creatures. Although a widower is a person who is considered a man with still life in him and therefore often widowers are portrayed to fall in love again and remarry.

In Pagglait, Sanya Malhotra stars as a newly widowed woman who is not in the mood to cry. Even though crying is a natural thing, Sanya’s character should cry even if she doesn’t feel it. Her family concludes that she’s gone mad because she doesn’t feel like crying at her husband’s funeral. The film takes interesting turns and is not to be missed.

10. Badhaai Ho

Badhaai Ho is a movie that speaks openly about our parents having sex. Sex is considered a taboo subject in today’s society, completely ignoring the fact that India is the land of Kamasutra. The ancient Indians were never aware of sexual desires or activities, nor did they hide their skin, calling it part of decency.

Badhaai Ho is the story of a young man in his twenties who is confronted with the fact that his parents are having sex while they are getting pregnant. Even though the company shames the family that an elderly couple is having sex, their son ends up taking a stand for them and evolves as a person.