How “Forrest Gump” actor Gary Sinise helped San Antonio veteran





Gary Sinise, otherwise known as Lt. Dan of “Forrest Gump,” heads a foundation that focuses on helping injured US veterans.

SAN ANTONIO An injured veteran with more than 20 years of service moved into his new adaptation home on Thursday with the help of a well-known benefactor. Were overwhelmed, said Juan “JJ” Guerrero. It’s a lot to deal with, you know, the first day. The family’s new shelter was built thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation, directed by the Oscar nominated actor known for his roles in “Forrest Gump” and “Apollo 13,” among other films. It was Gary who told us that we had been accepted into the program, ”said Guerrero. “He actually asked us: Would you be okay if we built you a house? And we were like, ‘Absolutely. The Actors Foundation, which focuses on helping injured veterans, helped the family of retired U.S. Army captains design and build the house through their RISE program. It is to restore independence, to support empowerment. Today is bound to be filled with an endless amount of feelings, so let it be, Andrew Jahnsen, project manager for the Gary Sinise Foundation, told the family. Guerrero joined the Marines after immigrating to the United States from Lima, Peru. After 23 years in the military and 350 missions between the Marines and the military, he was injured when his convoy in Iraq was hit by an explosion-formed indenter, or EFP, on July 26, 2007. My doctor saved my life. My soldiers saved my life, Guererro said. I wouldn’t be here without them. Guerreros’ legs survived the attack, but after 22 surgeries and relentless pain, he decided to have his right leg amputated below the knee. As you know, if you have a Lamborghini with a flat tire, you need to change the tire, he said. He would later lose his other leg after one of his injuries developed a cancerous tumor. His wife, Shannon, worked with the foundation to design the house to meet her husband’s needs. JJ likes, you know, always pretending everything is fine, it’s okay. Don’t worry about me, said Shannon Guerrero. He worries about us, and it’s him that we worry about. Although the foundation is named after the Hollywood actor, the house and others like it owe their creation to donations from businesses and ordinary Americans. It was very difficult for me to find words that could describe how Shannon and I feel about receiving such a wonderful gift from the American people, ”said JJ Guerrero. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

