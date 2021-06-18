What ticket holders need to know before going to the show – CBS New York





NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – Broadway is back, and the Boss leads the way. Springsteen on Broadway, Bruce Springsteen’s autobiographical musical premieres next Thursday at the St. James Theater on 44th Street. READ MORE: FDNY pays tribute to 3 firefighters killed in Father’s Day fire in 2001 It is the first show to open on Broadway since the pandemic forced theaters to sink in March 2020. “I’m ready to reopen everything,” said tourist Kathy Davis. “I think it’s going to be great, but we just have to be careful,” said tourist Haskel Black. And Jujamcyn Theaters, which operates the St. James Theater, is very careful. It requires ticket holders to: Show proof of being fully vaccinated with an FDA approved vaccine

Proof can be a vaccination record, or, for New Yorkers, the Excelsior Mobile Pass

Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult and have proof of a negative COVID-19 test

Adults 18 and older must also have state-issued identification, such as a driver’s license or passport “I would probably be more comfortable if they did this,” said tourist Russ Cusano. “If this is what Broadway needs to open, this is what they should be doing.” READ MORE: Report Says New Jersey Has Spent Nearly $ 12 Billion On Drug-Related Arrests, Prosecutions And Incarcerations Since 2010 Springsteen is a mobile event only. Paper tickets are a thing of the past. Each participant will have their own mobile code to scan, and each will need to respond to a COVID-19 survey within 24 hours of the show to access their ticket code and enter the venue. “I think these are reasonable precautions. I think this industry has been hit the hardest, just above any other, and I think we’re doing our best not to go back, ”said Ryan McNally, resident of Soundview. McNally says he can’t wait to buy tickets for The Phantom of the Opera when it finally reopens, and it’s ready to meet whatever requirements every theater can choose from. “We really have the opportunity to bring back a new normal, but to bring back the world as we know it. We would like to have everyone together, sitting in a theater, ”he said. Seating for the Springsteen show will not be socially distanced, but entry times will be allocated and staggered to minimize long lines and crowds outside the theater. NO MORE NEWS: 2 accused in 2018 of the death of a man crushed in a makeshift elevator at the Brooklyn grocery store Broadway isn’t the only place where live entertainment is coming back. In New Jersey, Summer Stages offers a wide variety of concerts, drive-ins, Shakespeare and more. For more information, CLICK HERE.

