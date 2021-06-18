Mumbai vaccination racket: Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries says 356 of his employees have yet to receive certificates: Bollywood News





India has been battling COVID-19 for over a year now. In the midst of this, the country is currently putting all its efforts into vaccinating every citizen. Reports of a vaccination racketeering in Mumbai have also surfaced, which has also affected production houses in Bollywood. Film producer Ramesh Taurani, who runs Tips Industries Ltd., confirmed that 356 of its employees were vaccinated on May 30 and June 3 but have yet to receive their certificates. Ramesh Taurani speaking to India Today Television confirmed yes we are still awaiting the certificates and when people in my office contacted him (Sanjay Gupta from SP Events) he said it would happen this Saturday (June 12th), we got 356 people vaccinated and paid Rs 1200 per dose plus GST. But more than the money, now we are worried about what has been given to us. Is this real Covishield or some saline water? Taurani added, “We were told that we would get the vaccination certificate from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. “ Reports of the vaccination racketeering first became known to a housing company in Kandivali in Mumbai. According to reports, 150 Matchbox Pictures employees and family members received their first dose of the Covidhsiled vaccine on May 29 from SP events, which also led the vaccination campaign at the Kandivali company. Matchbox Pictures employees have been told they will receive their certificates from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. But after many delays, they received them from Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital, with the vaccination date mentioned as June 12 instead of May 29. While a Matchbox Pictures employee told India Today they have been assured the certificates will be issued later due to technical issues. but they were worried because none of them showed any post-vaccine symptoms. However, Matchbox Pictures producer Sanjay Routray has refuted the claims of his employees. Apparently, outside of Tips Industries, many other production houses that had carried out a vaccination campaign at MS events were said to have been duped, including the recent vaccination campaign organized by music composer Pritam for the artists of the music industry and their families. BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

