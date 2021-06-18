Playing is my passion and I like to follow: Aalika Shaikh





Actress and travel vlogger Aalika Shaikh has been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade now, and she’s a firm believer in taking life because it happens, because the things that are meant for you will eventually get to you. It’s absolutely true what’s meant for you, you never miss it! I never thought of becoming an actor when I was trying to figure out my calling in life. I entered the TV industry by sheer luck before I could even understand anything, I was on a show’s board, says Pratigya and Tumhari Pakhi actor. Speaking about the impact of labor due to the pandemic, Aalika says the second wave has hit us all hard compared to last year. The large production houses have made it through, but medium and small manufacturers have been hit hard. Many shows stopped him and ceased to be broadcast. I think the second lockdown took us in shock and surprise. It was a difficult phase for all of us and we have to work hard to get back on track as before. Besides filming for her ongoing TV series, Aalika also enjoys travel vlogging. When the job was closed, I decided, along with my fiancé, who is also an actor, to create this channel and get into travel vlogging. We are bikers and love to explore new places. We reached Goa just before the lockdown and downloaded a number of fun episodes from there. But then, an acting mission came my way and I was back on the sets. Giving more information on her early days, she adds, I wanted to be a businesswoman and today I am also a real estate investor. Acting happened by chance. Once, accompanying a friend for her audition, I ended up landing a role. My first break from TV came with a show Flight attendant and then more work happened on Doordarshan. For me, playing has never been my bread and butter in fact it’s my passion that I like to follow. Currently, Aalika is busy with her current show, I’m shooting for Pratigya-2 which was released before containment. It was started in Prayagraj, UP. I’m glad our show was able to survive the lockdown and we’ll be back to our previous location soon to shoot more episodes, says Tum He Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi and Pardes Me hai Mera Dil, actor.

