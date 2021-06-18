La La Anthony files for divorce from Carmelo Anthony after 11 years of marriage





(Photo by Jemal Countess / Getty Images) La La Anthony filed for divorce from Carmelo after more than 11 years of marriage, and it’s apparently a decision they’re both fine with. According to TMZ, she filed Thursday the reason for the divorce cited as “irreconcilable differences”. Sources told the site that the estranged couple had been separated for some time and the divorce was amicable. The source also said they took their time to officially quit to ensure their 14-year-old son Kiyan has a smooth transition as they bring things to an end. The teenager has just graduated from high school and is on his way to high school. La La initially split from the NBA star in 2017 after rumors circulated that he cheated and possibly fathered a child outside of their seven-year marriage. In 2018, there were rumors that they were reconciling as they resumed making appearances together in public. But in 2019, they were once again in the background. She reportedly explored her options to end the marriage at that time after new rumors of infidelity surfaced. They come from footage leaked online of him on a boat with another woman. These photos were released just days before La La celebrated its 36th birthday. After that, the focus seemed to be only on Kiyan. She was last seen in public with Carmelo during an NBA game in 2019 as she attempted to help the teenager Facetime with his father in the middle of it. Privately, the family reunited to self-quarantine last spring. I am on the west coast. I have a bunch of my family with me. My son is obviously here she said Access Hollywood at the time. I was in New York and felt like it was time to leave New York. I was like, you know, this isn’t the place to quarantine anymore. It’s time to go. So I grabbed some of my nieces, family members, Kiyan, and we came out of the west and we’re in quarantine now together. Melo is here somewhere. La La and Carmelo started dating in 2003 and got engaged in 2004. They welcomed their son Kiyan in 2007 and tied the knot in 2010, doing so on her former VH1 special, La La’s Full Court Wedding. 01 Wedding of La La Vasquez and Carmelo Anthony La La and Carmelo Anthony at their wedding at Cipriani 42nd Street on July 10, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez / WireImage) 02 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony through the years Carmelo Anthony and Lala Vasquez attended the 2009 BET Awards the year before they were married. (Photo by Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic) 03 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony through the years Carmelo Anthony and then MTV VJ La La attended releases in 2006 in New York. (Photo by Matthew Peyton / Getty Images for T-Mobile) 04 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony through the years Carmelo Anthony and La La Vasquez all smile together at the 2005 ESPY Awards in Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Polk / FilmMagic) 05 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony through the years La La Vasquez and Carmelo Anthony in 2010 in Los Angeles to enjoy the BET Awards. (Photo by Johnny Nunez / WireImage) 06 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony through the years Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attend the 8th Annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball at the Hammerstein Ballroom on November 3, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images) 07 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony through the years Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attend Carmelo Anthony’s 30 For 30 Birthday Dinner at the NoMad Hotel on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for Haute Living) 08 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony through the years La La Vazquez and Carmelo Anthony attend the 2011 TIME 100 Gala together in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / WireImage for TIME) 09 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony through the years Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attend the “Loving” premiere during the 69th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau / WireImage) ten La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony through the years Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attend the 11th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner at Balthazar on April 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess / Getty Images) 11 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony through the years The couple attend the “Loving” premiere during the 69th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau / WireImage) 12 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony through the years La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony attend the Costume Institute’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images for People.com)







