6 Bollywood movies that have portrayed the queer community with sensitivity





For a very long time, the Hindi film industry, especially the mainstream circuit, has portrayed members of the LGBTQ + community as caricatures or deviants out of place in a polite society. Not only were queer characters hard to find in Hindi cinema, the few who did were subjects of malicious humor. A simple Bobby Darling has become a full representative of the community. However, over the past few years there has been a slow but steady shift in the way Bollywood portrays queer people and queer relationships. For the first time, we saw top actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja star in queer-themed films on the big screen. While there is still a long, long way to go, we must give it the credit it deserves. And as we at Mans Life celebrate Pride Month, I’ve compiled a list of LGBTQ + themed films that have broken down barriers for a new dawn. 1. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Content-driven movie poster Ayushmann Khurrana took a bold step when he chose to put his muscles behind a film that portrays a beautiful gay relationship. It also featured and therefore aimed to normalize two men kissing onscreen. The story and script of the film was weak but it deserves credit as it made the romance between the two a masala and commercial affair, a first for Bollywood. 2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga With Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, the film gave way to lesbian relationships on the big screen, something that has always been fetishized or ignored. That’s not all – the film was also written by Gazal Dhaliwal who is a member of the transgender community. 3. Kapoor & Fils Although the main plot of the story is not based on same-sex relationships, it featured a main character trying to come to terms with his sexuality. For a production house like Dharma Productions and an actor like Fawad Khan, taking this step was a big deal when it was released. 4. Aligarh One of the best films to emerge in the past decade, Aligarh presented the real-life story of the late Dr Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a gay professor at Aligarh Muslim University who has faced countless humiliations. because of his sexuality. The film starred Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles and was written by Apurva Asrani. 5. My brotherNikhil This list would be wrong without the addition of this Onir movie. Starring Sanjay Suri, Juhi Chawla and Purab Kohli in the lead roles, the film is a sensitive portrayal of queer life after being diagnosed with HIV. 6. Fire Released in 1996, this film by Deepa Mehta suffered significant controversy due to the relationship between the main characters played by Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das. It was the first Bollywood film to feature a lesbian relationship. [All Images Credit: IMDb]







