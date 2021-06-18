Puerto Rican actor Carlos Ponce lends his voice to animated sitcom “Los Lopeggs”





By David Villafranca Los Angeles, June 17 (EFE) .- The wacky everyday life of egg-shaped members of a Hispanic family is at the center of “Los Lopeggs,” a new animated television series in Spanish on the Pantaya platform whose Voice actors include Carlos Ponce of Puerto Rico. “He has an irreverent sense of humor – a little dark but generous,” he said in an interview with Efe. The Puerto Rican actor, whose voiceovers include Mexican-American actress Angelica Vale, said that despite some jokes aimed at adults, the series is suitable for all ages. “Children won’t understand risky things. So it’s something that will be really fun to watch with the family, ”he said. “Los Lopeggs”, a series that will air from Thursday on Pantaya, is the creation of brothers Gabriel and Rodolfo Riva Palacio and their studio Huevocartoon. It adds to a growing list of animated content from the Mexican duo which also features egg-shaped characters, including “An Egg Movie” (2006), “Another Egg Movie and a Hen” (2009 ), “A Rooster with Many Eggs” (2015) and “An Egg Rescue” (2020). This particular obsession continues with “Los Lopeggs”, whose protagonists are an egg family led by a father named Yema (Yolk) and a mother named Clara (Egg-White), voiced respectively by Ponce and Vale. Consisting of six 12-minute episodes, “Los Lopeggs” begins with the dismissal of distracted and slow-witted Yema, then makes the thoughtless decision to use all of his family’s savings to start a taco truck business. “He says, ‘I’m going to invest here because I’m going to do really well.’ Um, things don’t necessarily turn out the way Yema thought they would, ”Ponce joked. The actor said he identified in many ways with Yema’s blunder, adding that his character’s wife was “very intelligent and a little more intuitive” than him. But he said he particularly relates to the fun eccentricity of the Lopeggs Residence, which is also home to a misunderstood young musician, a teenage girl dreaming of becoming a social media influencer and a few unruly babies. “I come from a big family and I have four children. I understand all the dynamics of the show, all this craziness that happens when everyone in the family has a project and all of these projects coincide, ”said Ponce, who has a lot of experience with dubbing but until present had never done this work in Spanish. . “Los Lopeggs” clearly draws a Hispanic audience with its many references to Latin culture, but Ponce said the show’s sharp and unpredictable humor will give it wider appeal. “I like smart humor, no matter where it’s from or what language it’s in. The humor in ‘Los Lopeggs’ is very visual, but at the same time, if you’re not careful you’ll miss out. joke, ”he said. mentionned. “I don’t think that because it’s a Mexican family, the show has Mexican humor. This is not the case. It’s universal, ”added Ponce. The actor also expressed his enthusiasm for the growing presence in the United States of Pantaya, a premium Spanish-language platform entirely focused on the Hispanic market and, according to Ponce, which is helping to further diversify the film and television content of this country. EFE dvp / mc

