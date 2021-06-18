Long before the historic film was released Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, the film faces protests from part of the population. The actor is set to play Prithviraj Chauhan in Yash Raj Films’ period drama, marking the debut of Manushi Chhillar who plays Sanyogita and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The city of Chandigarh recently witnessed a strong protest against the film led by Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, which calls for a change of title.

The organization reportedly demanded that the name of the film could not be simply Prithviraj but should have the full title of king. They said the full name of the movie should be Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan or Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. They felt that Prithviraj Chauhan is the last of the Hindu Emperor and that the film should give him full respect regarding the title. They also demanded that the film be shown to the organization’s representative before its release. The organization has said it wants to make sure there is no controversy and that the king’s story is not tampered with.

Memories of the Mahasabha also warned that if the directors did not respond to their request, the film would suffer the same fate that the Kshatriya Samaj had inflicted on Padmaavat and Jodhaa Akbar in the past. During the demonstration, slogans were shouted and the effigy of producer-director and main actor of the film Akshay Kumar was also burned.

Due to the pandemic, Prithviraj is late. Now they have decided to release it on November 5, 2021.

