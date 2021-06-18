Why did Hayden Christensen stop acting?





Best known for his portrayal of young Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, few are aware of the life of Canadian actor Hayden Christensen outside of Star Wars. So why don’t we see it so much anymore? The truth is that Christensen never stopped acting. Even before the Star Wars prequels, the actor was starting to make a name for himself. In 1999 he was in the cult film by Sofia Coppola The suicide virgins alongside Kirsten Dunst. Christensen’s biggest movie after Star Wars was 2008 Jumper who reunited him with Jedi actor Samuel L. Jackson. It is here that he will also meet his partner of 10 years, Rachel Bilson. He also participated in an American-Chinese co-production in 2014 with Nicolas Cage entitled Banned and was recently in a romantic comedy with Emma Roberts called Little Italy. What happened to Hayden Christensen after Star Wars? While Christensen has maintained his acting career after Star Wars, it’s fair to say that there is little that can live up to being in the galaxy far, far away. In recent years, Christensen seems to be embracing his Star Wars heritage in a more direct way. He made an appearance at Star Wars Celebration 2017 after not attending the event for over a decade. Christensen also, of course, reprized his role of Anakin Skywalker for The Rise of Skywalker as one of the many phantom voices of the Force who communicated with Rey. While it was only a voice role, Christensen would return in the flesh for the next series Obi wan kenobi alongside her former co-star Ewan McGregor. If the announced 2022 release date holds, it will mark 20 years since we first laid eyes on the actor in his Episode II debut. With Christensen seemingly making a return to Star Wars, it could mean we’ll see even more of the actor in the future. For more Star Wars updates, stay tuned to Dork Side of the Force!

