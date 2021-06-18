Pineknotter Days in July | New





NORTHUMBERLAND The 48th Annual Pineknotter Days is back this year after having to cancel in 2020 due to COVID-19. Jeff Kimball, co-chair of the Pineknotter Days Association, said everyone was ready for the event’s return. The Pineknotter Days, which began in 1973, take place July 3-9 at King Street Park, Northumberland. “It was a tough decision (last year), but it was the right one. We had to make it,” Kimball said. “Everyone is eager to go out and do something, to get back to their normal lives.” This year, the PineMudder event will not be held due to park conditions along the Susquehanna River. The craft fair has expanded to include antiques and a flea market, he said. “All the entertainment was booked last year,” Kimball said. “We gave them all the first chance to come back and they accepted.” Every evening from Monday to Friday, the concessions of 20 vendors will be available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bingo will be played from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. the children’s tent, sponsored by the Anselmo Foundation, will be set up from 5 pm to 9 pm; and the art exhibition will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Petite Maison on Troisième Rue. Live remotes will also take place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Gazebo. The first event is the Soapbox Race at 8 a.m. on July 3 on King and Fourth Street. The event is sponsored by the Northumberland Police Department. A community church service will be held at 7 p.m. on July 4 at the King Street Gazebo. The service is organized by Amazing Grace Community Church and Sunbury Bible Church. On July 5, the craft fair with 50 merchants will feature antique shops and a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will also feature a balloon artist from 10 am to 1:30 pm; an 11 am chicken barbecue by the Point Township Fire Company; an art exhibition from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Petite Maison on Troisième Rue; and animations by Top Shelf from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. On July 6, the Pineknotter Good Citizenship Award will be presented at 7 p.m. and the Pineknotter of the Year Award will be presented at 9 p.m. Entertainment by Re-Creation will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. On July 7, animations will be presented by Into The Spin from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. On July 8, the auto show will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Registration will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Third Street and King Street. Memory Lane will offer entertainment from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. On July 9, the animation will be given by Lucky Afternoon Band from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Northumberland Borough Director Jan Bowman said she was looking forward to the event. “I love the food, the crafts, the entertainment,” she said. “People missed it. It’s something to do. Hope the weather is nice.”







