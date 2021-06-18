Li’l Friday Roundup: 10 events taking place in the port city this weekend

Award-winning local bluesman Randy McQuay is one of 28 artists on the three-day festival schedule.

SOUTHEAST NC It’s Little Friday, which means it’s time to start making plans for where to go and what to do.

In addition, it is a bank holiday weekend: Juneteenth is here on Saturdays and has quite a few offers around the port city. Father’s Day on Sunday comes with its own brunch in downtown Harrelson Center.

Music by Randy McQuay, The Smoky Dunes and more are on the program. Additionally, there are art markets along the coast to attend and help support local creators.

Long live little Friday! Were there for that and all the fun in store!

Randy McQuay

Edward Teach Brewing, 604 N 4th St. Free

Randy McQuay will perform live at Edward Teach Brewing tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. His sultry blues voice, guitar choices and harmonic playing cover everything from Dylan to Prine. He also plays his own originals.

Big Dawg Productions will present “The Lifespan of a Fact” this past weekend at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theater in Thalian Hall. (Port City Daily / Courtesy of Big Dawn Productions)

The lifespan of a fact

Thalian Hall Theater Ruth and Bucky Stein, 310 Chestnut St. $ 22 – $ 25

Big Dawg Productions will close the final weekend of “The Lifespan of a Fact” by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell. Based on the book by John DAgata and Jim Fingal, the play will take place June 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday June 20 at 3 p.m.

The story follows a fact checker who is employed by one of the best magazines in the country. Still, the entity is under threat, and a story about the suicide of a teenager could be its saving grace. After being entrusted with the story, a fact-checker discovers that the writer, while gifted with the skill to train literary beauty, has tampered with much of the information.

Tickets can be purchased here.

NO MORE FRIDAY HAPPENING

Surf Physics The Cape Fear Museum will present a Zoom discussion with Dr. Dylan McNamara of UNCW to discuss the physics of surfing. The chair of the physics department will discuss the basics used when surfing, starting with the waves that form through to breaking and the journeys of surfers surfing them. The conference is free and can be watched here.

Showcase: An Outdoor Performance A dance installation will take place on Tidal Creek grounds (5329 Oleander Dr.) at 6:30 pm. Choreographed by Jheri Osoneko, local dancers will gather, including Mirla Criste and Cedric Turner-Kopa who collaborated on an article titled “SKIN” intended to engage in a physical exploration of their personal and visceral responses to the events of the last. pandemic year. Bring a chair or blanket to the free show, held outside.

A 1906 Juneteenth parade float, celebrated in Texas. (Port City Daily / Courtesy Houston Public Library)

June 17th events

Various locations across town Free

June 19, 2021 is monumental because it will mark June 17 as a U.S. federal holiday, after Congress passed it on Wednesday, June 16 and President Biden enacted it on Thursday. African Americans have celebrated it as their own Independence Day for years. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the slaves that the Civil War was over and that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed two years after President Lincoln gave him his John Hancock.

Locally, events are taking place in his honor, including a fair on June 17 at the Arboretum from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Black manufacturers and vendors will be lined up on the grounds of the Arboretum to sell their wares, complete with music and expected performance. A reading of the Emancipation Proclamation will take place.

Portia Hines Park will be focused on family fun and activities, starting with a Freedom Fitness experience at 9 a.m., followed by a Jerusalema dance challenge at 10 a.m. and more throughout the day. A screening will take place at 8 p.m., organized by the Black Film Festival and the Cucalorus Film Festival.

Learn more here.

MORE SATURDAY EVENTS

NAACP Vaccine Event The New Hanover County NAACP is also hosting a Juneteenth Vaccine Event at 2929 Princess Place. People can receive a free Covid-19 vaccine, as well as tests. there will also be food and music from noon to 4 p.m.

Summer Craft Market at Burgwin-Wright House Over 25 local artists, artisans and craftspeople will be set up in the historic downtown home garden at 224 Market Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Burgwin-Wright prison will also be open, a reception center and an art gallery, presenting the latest works of Anne Trombetta.

Bigg B will host a Father’s Day Gospel Brunch at the Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington, which will also host community organizations. (Port City Daily / Courtesy of Harrelson Center)

Bigg B’s Father’s Day Gospel Brunch

The Harrelson Center, 20 N 4th St Suite 214 Free

His Father’s Day and local radio personality Bigg B will host a gospel brunch at the Harrelson Center. There will be food trucks, vendors and entertainment from the Macedonian mime ministry. Host Bigg B will host an hour of inspirational songs and songs.

Harrelson Centers nonprofits will also be on hand, as will the Wilmington Police Services Community Engagement Team and Novant Health-NHRMC Public Health Outreach providing Covid vaccines and testing for A1C. and blood pressure.

The public is encouraged to bring chairs to the event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. it will also be broadcast live here.

MORE SUNDAY ACTIVITIES

Smoky Dunes at Palate In Brooklyn’s arts district in Palate, The Smoky Dunes will be offering a Father’s Day concert full of bluegrass and fingerpickin. It’s free and the band will play from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Kitchen at Palate will also be open.

Drag BBQ PRIDE Edition In Coglins, downtown Wilmington, the PRIDE celebrations continue with a Drag BBQ at 3 p.m. There will be performances by Ebony Adams, Skylar Michel Monet, Tara Brooks and others, while DJ Brewtal will take control of the DJ booth. The burgers and the dogs will be served hot on the grill. Tickets sold at the door only.

