Scarlett Johansson reflects on the sexualization of Black Window





“The character is so sexualized, you know?” Since taking on the role in 2010, Scarlett says the character has evolved into more than just a “piece of ass.” “You look back Iron man 2 and even though it was really fun and there were a lot of good times, the character is so sexualized, you know? Really spoken like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever like a piece of ass, really, “Scarlett said. Collider. Walt Disney Co. / Walt Disney Co./ Courtesy of Everett Collection

She continued, “Tony even refers to her like something like that at one point. What is he saying? ‘I want some.’ And at one point she calls it a piece of meat, and maybe at that point it actually sounded like a compliment. “ Scarlett says that at the time her “thinking was different” and that she maybe even measured her self-esteem with this type of comment. Walt Disney Co. / Walt Disney Co./ Courtesy of Everett Collection

“Obviously 10 years have passed and things have happened, and I have a much different and more evolved understanding of myself. As a woman I’m in a different place in my life, you know ? ” Scarlett explained. David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Netflix

She continued, “I felt more forgiving of myself, as a woman… I accept myself more, I think. It all has to do with moving away from the kind of hyper-sexualization. of this character. “ Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Scarlett added that she was grateful for the change and that she was happy to have been part of the change. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Now the people, the young girls, are getting a much more positive message, but it was amazing to be a part of that change and to be able to come out to the other side and be a part of this old story, but also to move on. Evolve. I think that’s pretty cool, “Scarlett concluded. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Black Widow opens both in theaters and on Disney + on July 9. TV and Movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.

