Chris Rock has repeatedly turned down the Sopranos | Entertainment





Chris Rock has declined several invitations to join The Sopranos. The 56-year-old comedian and actor has revealed that he turned down a number of offers to appear in the critically acclaimed HBO drama Mafia, having just launched The Chris Rock Show and as a big fan of the family. of Tony Soprano’s televised crime. he didn’t want to spoil it with a poor performance or by being misinterpreted. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 56-year-old stand-up comic said: Sometimes you can respect something so much that you don’t even want to be a part of it. Years ago, when I had my own show on HBO, it was in the heyday of The Sopranos, and I got a few offers to be on The Sopranos, and I was like, I love that too much. , I don’t want to mess it up. ‘ “ Chris also explained why, although he had turned down shows like “The Sopranos” in the past, he was more than happy to accept “Fargo” writer Noah Hawleys’ invitation to join the final series, with a big factor in his decision being that Hawley is able to step into the shoes of the black characters, the proof being how he wrote for Bokeem Woodbine’s character, Mike Milligan. He said: I thought [Noah] wanted me to organize his wife’s charity event or something. [Fargo] it’s a big job I was such a fan [of Fargo], I took the meeting anyway, and then he presents me with this offer, and I like, no matter what you want me to do, I’m depressed. Because I saw how he handled Bokeem Woodbine. Sometimes people do an amazing job and when they take care of black people it’s horrible. But with [Hawley], I saw how he handled Bokeem and I was like, “I can totally be in your hands. Once you see that, you go, OK, that dude [Hawley] has no problem putting himself in this character’s shoes. “I write, don’t I? So when you give a script to a studio, what you often notice is that everyone gives you ratings on which character they relate to the most. Now the problem is some people find it hard to imagine that they are black so there are no notes on the lead if it is black. Or if the main girl is black, there are no notes of white women. Because they couldn’t get into it. But Noah had no problem being Bokeem, and that’s why it’s so well written.

