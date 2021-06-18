Kevin Spacey, sexual assault accuser withdrawn from trial

Photo: Nathan Klima / The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The judge presiding over a sexual assault trial against Kevin Spacey officially dismissed an accuser’s legal claims against the actor on Thursday, after the accuser refused to openly use his name in court proceedings. The accuser, identified in court documents as CD, had previously spoken to Vulture about his allegations.

The Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit against Spacey was filed in September 2020 by CD and Anthony Rapp; both alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted them on separate occasions when they were 14. Although a judge has dismissed the CD’s claims against Spacey, Rapps’ legal claims are pending.

Lawyers for Spaceys learned the identity of the CDs, but they had argued that he should not be allowed to continue his case anonymously and specifically cited his conversation with Vulture during proceedings on February 2.

CD chose to come forward, and he chose to come forward to make his allegations public, one of Spaceys’ lawyers argued during the conference call. It should not be allowed to do this anonymously.

Spaceys attorneys were specifically referring to the November 2017 article, which appeared shortly after Rapp made allegations against Spacey in a Interview with BuzzFeed News. In this interview, the man claimed that at the age of 14, he and Spacey began a sexual relationship which resulted in an attempted rape. I worked really hard to have a good life and feel safe and secure, and I’m not giving that up for him, the man noted, remaining anonymous for the article. I don’t want them to be able to find their way back to me.

At the start of the February proceedings, lawyers for Spaceys discussed the whistleblowing process arguing that CD should not be allowed to proceed with initials. He obviously revealed his name to the magazine, they noted during the February proceedings. He also allowed the magazine to use his name when speaking with people close to him.

They argued that CD had used the media to strategically advance his cause and that there was no compelling reason to let him act anonymously.

CD attorneys responded that Kevin Spacey attempted to rape a 14-year-old boy, and that’s what this case is about. Plaintiff CD never disclosed his name to the general public.

They claimed that since this article appeared, the name of the CD was nowhere on the internet associated with Kevin Spacey and has been kept confidential.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled on May 3 that the threat of significant media attention, however exacerbated by the modern era alone, does not entitle a plaintiff to the exceptional use of anonymity.

Accordingly, the interests of CD privacy, despite the publicity this case may generate, does not outweigh the harm to Spacey and the presumption of open legal proceedings.

In the Kaplans decision, he said CD had 10 days to file an amended complaint on his behalf. In a May 13 letter, CD’s attorneys told Kaplan he would not file any new documents in his name and understood that this could result in the case being dismissed. CD, they said, believes he is unable to withstand the scrutiny and intrusion into his life if his identity is revealed in this matter. The sudden and unwanted attention that revealing his identity will cause is just too much to bear.

Lawyers for both sides made no comment when asked about the development.

According to CD’s now-rejected legal claims, he was around 12 in 1981, the year he claimed to have met Spacey. Spacey was teaching an acting class in Westchester County; CD was a drama student in the class, costume said.

About two years later, CD met the actor in New York City, according to the lawsuit, and Spacey then invited him to his apartment. Spacey engaged in sexual acts with Plaintiff, CD, while Plaintiff was 14 years old, including, but not limited to, the Child Plaintiff performing anal sex on Defendant Spacey and oral sex.

The actor continued to engage in sexual acts on different occasions with the complainant, who was around 14 at the time. During the last sexual encounter, the defendant, Kevin Spacey, made his first attempt to sodomize the plaintiff, CD, who was then a minor, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiff, CD, resisted and repeatedly said no, but the defendant, Kevin Spacey, continued to attempt to sodomize the baby plaintiff despite verbal and physical resistance from the plaintiff.