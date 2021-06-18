Warner Bros. acquires Marvin Gaye’s biopic “What’s Going On”





Warner Bros. acquired Marvin Gaye’s biopic “What’s Going On”, Variety confirmed. “What’s Going On” has been in the works for several years. News that Dr. Dre was working on a film about the late soul icon was first announced in 2018. Dr. Dre will be producing alongside Jimmy Iovine and Andrew Lazar, with Allen Hughes close to directing. After several attempts to adapt Gaye’s story for the big screen, Warner Bros. made a deal that included a screenplay by poet-playwright Marcus Gardley and rights to use all of Gaye’s iconic songs, as his estate and Motown were part of the deal. Gaye’s life has long deserved its place among the great musical biopics. The legendary singer released hits such as “What’s Going On”, “Sexual Healing” and “Let’s Get It On”, and was later fatally shot in 1984 at the age of 44 by his father. Over the past decades, F. Gary Gray, Cameron Crowe, James Gandolfini, Scott Rudin, Jesse L. Martin, and Lenny Kravitz have all failed to get permission from Gaye’s family to tell his story. Instead of a traditional, linear biopic, “What’s Going On” will link Gaye’s past to the events that shaped his last tour to culminate in a “musical odyssey” and “theatrical experience,” according to Hollywood Deadline, which first announced the acquisition of the biopic by Warners. He will chronicle his relationship with his father, prey on the demons that haunted him, and celebrate the women who inspired his iconic love songs. Production is expected to start next year for release in 2023.







