Former KROQ DJ Richard Blade to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame – Daily News

English DJ and radio personality Richard Blade will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “OMG… there’s a little kid from a small seaside town in England with tears in his eyes right now as he sits typing this in utter disbelief,” Blade wrote as he was taking to social media shortly after the full 2022 Hollywood Walk of Fame class was announced Thursday. “If only mom and dad were here to share this with me – a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Never in a thousand years have I thought that this honor would come my way. Thank you. Wow – take a deep breath. Blade grew up in Torquay, England and toured Europe as a nightclub DJ before moving to the United States and landing a gig at the World Famous KROQ 106.7 / FM in Los Angeles in the early 1980s. He worked closely with and loved artists like Depeche Mode, Pet Shop Boys, Duran Duran, Adam Ant and George Michael. Blade left KROQ in 2000, but continues to host DJ clubs, parties and corporate events nationwide and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM’s 1st Wave Ch. 33 and hosts a weekly countdown show. on The Spectrum Ch. 28. Radio personality Ellen K, chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel, announced the 38 new winners on Thursday. In the films category, Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson and Carrie Fisher will be honored. In the television category, Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson-Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen and Kenan Thompson will be recognized. Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, Martha Reeves and Ermias Nipsey Hussle Asghedom will be included in the recording category. In the theater and live performance category, Patti Lupone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. and Angelica Vale will also receive stars, as will Michael Strahan, who was honored in the sports entertainment category. The dates have not been scheduled for this harvest of star ceremonies. These events are usually announced before the dedication to walkoffame.com.

