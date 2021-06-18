Frank Bonner, Herb on “WKRP in Cincinnati” Dies at 79





Frank Bonner, who played a brash salesman with a love of flashy plaid suits in the WKRP television comedy in Cincinnati, has died

LOS ANGELES – Frank Bonner, who played a brash salesman with an affection for polyester plaid suits in the WKRP television comedy in Cincinnati, has died. He was 79 years old. Bonner died of complications from Lewy body dementia on Wednesday, his daughter, Desiree Boers-Kort, said. The actor died at his home in Laguna Niguel, south of Los Angeles. He had been diagnosed about three years ago with the disease which results in worsening mental and physical complications. WKRP in Cincinnati “aired from 1978 to 1982 and took place at a lagging Ohio radio station trying to reinvent itself with rock. The cast included Gary Sandy, Tim Reid, Howard Hesseman and Jan Smithers , alongside Bonner as an inferior Herb Tarlek advertising salesman. Loni Anderson, who played the station’s licensed receptionist Jennifer, said she was heartbroken by his death. Frank Bonner was like family, Anderson said in a statement. He was one of the funniest men I had the pleasure of working with and was the nicest man I have ever known. Boers-Kort said his father enjoyed his time on the sitcom in part because it led him to the career he preferred to directing. After serving in the role for six episodes of WKRP, he directed over a dozen other shows from the 1980s and 1990s, including Simon & Simon, Whos the Boss and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Bonner continued to perform, including in the early 1990s sequel, The New WKRP in Cincinnati, Scarecrow, and Mrs. King and Night Court. He preferred the work behind the camera and he really enjoyed helping people get to where he needed them for the scenes, Boers-Kort said on Thursday. He was very humble and down to earth, and just a kind, kind human. He took a kick out of Herb’s misguided wardrobe and kept some of the belts at the end of the show, his daughter said. He liked them because he knew the character’s style was one of the things people liked about him. A native of Arkansas whose birth name was Frank Boers Jr., he grew up in the town of Malvern. His Hollywood career began in the 1970s with the film Equinox and in television series including The Young Lawyers and Mannix. Bonner is survived by his wife, Gayle Hardage Bonner, who was his girlfriend in high school in Malvern. The couple reunited and eventually married four decades later and after previous marriages for the two, her daughter said. Other survivors include sons Matthew and Justine Bonner; stepdaughter DeAndra Freed; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Bonner was predeceased by his son, Michael.

