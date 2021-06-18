EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday | Life and entertainment

The US government is catching up with black people who have commemorated the end of slavery in the United States for generations with a day called Juneteenth.

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a bill that was passed by Congress to reserve June 17, or June 19, as a federal holiday. I hope this is the start of a change in the way we deal with each other, he said.

The Senate approved the project unanimously; only 14 House Republicans, many of them representing states that were part of the 19th-century Slavery Confederacy, opposed the measure.

What is this federal holiday, and what is its history? Here is an overview:

THE ORIGINS

The celebration began with the freed slaves from Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the South in 1863, it could not be applied in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

Laura Smalley, freed from a plantation near Bellville, Texas, recalled in a 1941 interview that her former master went to fight in the Civil War and returned home without telling her slaves what had happened. past.

The old master didn’t say it, you know they were free, Smalley said at the time. I think now they say they worked them out, six months later. Six months. And let them go on June 19. That’s why, you know, we’re celebrating this day.

Union Major-General Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865, with news that the war was over and the slaves were now free. This was more than two months after Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant in Virginia.

Granger issued General Order 3, which read: The people of Texas are advised that, according to a proclamation of the executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This implies absolute equality of personal rights and property rights between the former masters and the slaves, and the link existing between them until now becomes that between the employer and wage labor.

The following year, the now free began to celebrate June 15 in Galveston. Its observance has continued in the country and in the world since. Events include concerts, parades and readings from the Emancipation Proclamation.

WHAT DOES “JUNE” MEAN?

The term Juneteenth is a mixture of the words June and XIX. The holiday has also been called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day.

Often celebrated at first with picnics and speeches at church, the holiday spread across the country and internationally as Black Texans moved elsewhere.

The vast majority of states recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday or a recognition day, such as Flag Day, and most states hold celebrations. Juneteenth is a paid public holiday for employees in the state of Texas, New York, Virginia and Washington, and hundreds of companies are giving workers a day off for Juneteenth.

WHY NOW?

The national calculation on the run has helped set the stage for Juneteenth to become the first new federal holiday since 1983, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Edward Markey, D-Mass., And had 60 co-sponsors. Biparty support has emerged as lawmakers struggle to overcome the divisions that still simmer after the police assassination of George Floyd in Minnesota last year.

Supporters of the holiday have worked to ensure that the celebrants of Juneteenth don’t forget why the day exists.

In 1776, the country was liberated from the British, but not all people were free, said Dee Evans, national communications director for the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation in 2019. was actually free.

There is also the feeling of using the day to remember the sacrifices that have been made for freedom in the United States, especially in these heavily racially and politically charged days. Said Para LaNell Agboga, museum site coordinator at the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center in Austin, Texas: Our freedoms are fragile, and it doesn’t take much to set things back. “