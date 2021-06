Kim Kardashian details Kanye West’s divorce at KUWTK reunion

Be transparent? Kim kardashian kept the details of her divorce from her ex-husband Kanye west relatively private since their split in February, but it opened during the keeping up with the Kardashians meeting. Host Andy cohen insisted the reality TV star, 40, on why she broke up with the rapper, 44, during the opening act of the special, which airs Thursday, June 17. She initially retaliated that she would not reveal the cause of the breakup on TV, but eventually shared new information with fans, including the estranged couple’s current position. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage. Us weekly exclusively reported in January that she was done with their relationship. They have both been living separate lives for several months now. Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now, source says We at the time, adding that their worldviews no longer match. Kardashian broke her silence on divorce during the June 3 episode of keeping up with the Kardashians. I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and follow him everywhere and move to Wyoming. I can’t do this, she explained. He should have a wife who supports his every move, travels with him and does it all, and I can’t. I feel like a fucking failure. This is my third fking marriage. Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about it. I want to be happy. The founder of KKW Beauty explained her decision during the series finale on June 10. I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything I wanted to achieve, and I lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I humanely thought I was possible, but I don’t have a life to share this with, she noted, revealing that she and West got along better when they lived in separate states. Like, I obviously do my kids and everything, but am I just going to sit here and think, OK, my kids fill me up and I’m fine? While Kardashian revealed during the reunion that she’s ready to pursue a romance with a non-celebrity, West has already moved on with Irina Shayk. Kanye and Irina [are] dating an insider said We earlier this month. They have been seeing each other quietly for a few months. The TV personality is really happy for him and wants him to move on, according to a source. She thinks Irina is a perfect fit for her. Scroll through the gallery below to read everything Kardashian said about West during the reunion.

