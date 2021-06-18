Clarice Review: Season 1, Episode 12: “Father Time”

Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling Photo: Brooke Palmer / CBS

Wow. Clarice has always been a messy schedule (we said it right there in the title of last week’s review), but as the series accelerates towards next season’s finale, she’s really started to let go seams show. This increased momentum and the hasty sense of structure is not without itBye, Joe Hudlin, you were a funny villain! But when it leads to episodes like this, where half of the narrative decisions leave a viewer to say: Wait, what?!, it’s terribly difficult to feel that the compromise is worth it. Will i take stupid but engaging Clarice on the boring and laborious nonsense that kicked off the season? Of course. But I really wish this series could deliver some thrill without constantly forcing viewers to check their brains at the door.

I don’t have time for this, I’m busy! Clarice tells the therapist that she just asked to change the schedule to accommodate an appointment at this time, which is the first sign that our protagonist might be even worse off than usual. And to the credit of this episode, it finally does what I say Clarice Starling should be doing from day one: nnot be an FBI agent. She is clearly too traumatized to be trusted as a member of ViCAP, and her actions have repeatedly confirmed this, mostly through silly and lonely self-sabotage. To Dr. Lis’ credit, she calls Clarices bullshit for what it is; to her great discredit, she then refuses to do her job by not signing the paper and thus keep Starling off active duty, even though she literally told him she wasn’t fit for work. You have to do it yourself is not a good reason to risk people’s lives, doc. Your job is to decide if Clarice is fit to be an agent; you decided it wasn’t, then sent her back to work. Not enough eye-rolls around the world.

But Clarice, finally showing a minimum of understanding about herself, resigns, even though she hilariously tries to throw her therapist under the bus while doing so. The scene with Krendler and Clarice tries to generate interpersonal drama by hinting that he’s been a great a father figure to her, something that might have resonated, had there been an iota of evidence in the previous 11 episodes to suggest that. You’re a good dad, she said, then basically said he was good to her too, which is weird because she has no reason to think the first, and we have none to believe the second. But hey, the unwarranted character dynamic is it shows bread and butter, so it’s no shock. At least it was fun watching her hit that open racist of an FBI agent, right? So cool like the rest of the guys had no problem with comedic overt racism and misogyny. What a great recruiting tool for the FBI. Come work for the Proud Boys!

Photo: Brooke Palmer / CBS

G / O Media may earn a commission

Handing over her badge and weapon, Clarice will run (hey, that’s what she did at the start of Thesilenceofthelambs!), and finally gets the full flashback to when her father used her as an accessory in his illegal transactions as a child. A criminal pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill little Clarice in retaliation for his fathers, a weak attempt to steal the money owed to these crooks, and the father responds by giving the impression that he would rather flee the city than save his daughter. Finally, we can stop these elliptical visions of his past and Clarice responds with a very old-fashioned air. toss in slow motion the necklace his father gave him. Our hero knows the truth about his past (or enough, anyway), and an entire throat-clearing season can hopefully be put on hold. This has always been one of the weakest elements of Don Draper’s show, Clarice isn’t so much it’s a relief to finally have that flashback recycled endlessly. (I know, now I have to have an entire second season dealing with this memory of the mother washing away the blood, sigh.)

And all it is not even addressed the plot that was burnt this week. The team gets the green light to raid Alastor’s offices, and hilariously, the big evidence turns out to be the painting in Hagens’ office, a painting he had commissioned from the artist. he sexually abused for god knows how long, then decided to place the DNA samples of the fetuses he fathered that never came to term, thanks to a variety of genetic defects. You know, run-of-the-mill CEO stuff. I actually thought it was the best material of the whole episode; Clarice is bad enough at something relatable human drama, so why not soar? Learn that Hagen is not just a criminal, but a sociopath / rapist / murderer / who-knows-what-else takes a wild twist and gives the show the same sinister pulp appeal as other CBS crime shows.

For my class thesis, I would like to discuss the failure of abstract art to account for its own self-criticism. Photo: Brooke Palmer / CBS

And with the discovery of the true depths of Nils Hagens’ malice, the team finally realizes that Nervous nutcase Tyson Conway is also a villain. Yes, the thing that should have been obvious to anyone with a pair of eyes has finally been revealed to the brilliant minds of ViCAP: Tyson provides his father with a constant supply of women from war-torn countries, women without families, who no we will miss when they eventually disappear. Better yet, they connect these dots at the exact moment when Hagens’ creepy son visits Clarice, who decides the wise thing to do is speak out about an active subject in a criminal investigation the evening after leaving the FBI. (Never let it be said that Clarice Starling doesn’t know when to dumbest thing possible.)

There were a number of other noteworthy moments crammed into this silly, overloaded episode, which kept it moving at a pleasant pace. Catherine tells Ruth to ignore the blackmail and kick Hagens ass! Joe Hudlin calls Krendler just before he is killed and prepares to take responsibility for all the wrongdoing of the Alastors company! Esquivel talks about his anger management issues! Krendler shoots Hermann, with hilarious effect! But of allSe, the most effective could have been Ardelia calling Clarices to the ridiculous luck of not succeeding. You do things like hit another agent and get promoted, she notes sourly, announcing the plan to add Clarices’ latest madness to the trial evidence. Hopefully Ardelia will be a member of ViCAP before the end of the season. Maybe she can take Clarices’ place? I would be ready to watch Ardelia. We still have one episode to see how the show concludes this deal; hopefully this will be just as absurd and quick as this episode, but with, oh, let’s say 50% less silliness.

Stray observations