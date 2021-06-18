Raj Nidimoru Says Another Actor Was Originally Chosen To Play Chellam Mister In The Family Man 2: It Just Didn’t Work | Web series





Raj Nidimoru, co-creator of The Family Man, has revealed that another actor was originally cast to play Chellam monsieur in the show’s second season. The role was eventually played by Uday Mahesh. The Family Man 2, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj and DK, released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month and was well received by critics and audiences alike. Chellam monsieur, a retired agent who helps Manoj Bajpayees character Srikant Tiwari foil a terrorist attack, has become one of the most talked about characters in the series. During a Clubhouse session titled Inside The Writers Room – The Family Man, moderated by Aniruddha Guha and Janice Sequeira, Raj said that another actor was chosen to play Chellam sir, but it just didn’t work. Eventually, Uday Mahesh was brought on board. A fun fact that I don’t think a lot of people know is that we actually picked a different actor and did a bit of filming. Not even shot, we were getting ready to shoot, and it just didn’t work. Not working because he was not doing well. The poor man was simply not in good health. He didn’t know what was going on, I think he hadn’t played in a very, very long time, so it just didn’t work out. We felt very bad and didn’t know what to do. Even he said, excuse me, because he just wasn’t there at all, he said. Read also | Satish Kaushik says pregnant Neena Gupta was in tears when he offered to marry him: I just supported her So, so, we rushed over to find a guy and we even thought for a brief second, why don’t we do Suman (Kumar, writer) Chellam? Because he loves Chellam so much. Suman actually got ready, got his hair cut and everything, and then DK vetoed him. He said: No way he looks like Chelam! Then we had the real Chellam, he added. The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee as a spy who juggles his demanding profession and domestic life. The show also features Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Samantha Akkineni made her digital debut with the second season, as the antagonist. The Family Man 2 ended with a teaser of the future of the story for the next season. The final scene took place against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and hinted that action may shift to northeastern states.

