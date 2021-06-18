Champagne truffle and filet mignon deliveries: Hollywood’s new gift explosion

Yet whether or not the Truffled One is in fact Eastwood, this recent giveaway is indicative of a Hollywood trend that heated up during the pandemic: lavish giveaways as a way to replace the ways of drinking, eating, and more. IRL traditionally used to cultivate valuable relationships with clients, stars, voters and critics. “The freebies have increased and are more extravagant,” Gallop said.

An entertainment industry marketing executive who asked not to be named said remote working and social isolation is a natural tendency for giveaways in the absence of live events and social invitations. “They do it because they have a captive audience, they have your address and they can send messages to you,” she said.

Among the most scandalous gifts are:

A full filet mignon dinner for two with a bottle of red wine and candles (Amazon)

Embossed stationery with silver letter opener, Scotch with decanter (Netflix)

A working phonograph (NBCUniversal / Lionsgate)

A full-size gym locker (TBS)

A 12 by 20lb packet of Kreation Organic Juice in a case (Amazon)

Amazon sent reporters a filet mignon dinner, accompanied by wine and candles, to promote its “Solos” series

Professional giveaways serving Hollywood – as well as some extravagant giveaways – told TheWrap that the giveaways fell into two categories: those intended to cement relationships between talents and their representatives or producers (presumably the case for the bonbonniere. of Clint) and what is called the ‘campaign giveaway’ which is primarily meant to grab the attention of bands that can help lead a project or star to Emmys, Oscars, or any number of awards that enhance the profile (read: profitability) of a film or television show.

And of course, there are a lot of crossovers between the two, the marketing manager said. If a gift is offered to critics, entertainment journalists or voters, the star of the project must get one too.

Mary Noon, owner of Salt & Pepper Gifts, which caters to many Hollywood customers, saw a “huge” increase in business as the pandemic progressed. “When COVID started in the second quarter of last year, we were dead in the water, no one knew what to do, how to react or react,” she said. “Then when we started doing virtually everything, we saw a huge increase in demand. We were turning to gift boxes and experiments, all of a sudden doing a really high volume, 500 to 1,000 gifts per order. However, she noted that the freebies were diminishing a bit as the country began to open up and move to a new normal.

It’s a commonly accepted premise that the pandemic has sparked an increased appetite for streaming, and for better or worse has caused more projects to skip theaters for release on a streaming platform – or in the case of large-scale television series and documentaries, no private screening to present the project to voters, critics and the press. And in the competition for eyeballs, streaming wars quickly turned into gift wars as well.

“It’s part of the rewards game, pandemic giveaways have gone crazy,” the entertainment marketing executive said, noting that Netflix started the pandemic giveaway war last year with a tiered box for “The Crown. “which included embossed stationery and letter opener, as well as fake press articles on the royal family with photos of the actors and a bottle of scotch with a decanter. “The talent will say, ‘Where’s my box? If you don’t send a box, don’t you believe in the show or the movie? Added the executive.

Even without a box, recipients observe that many of the so-called campaign giveaways have grown bigger or more elaborate during the pandemic. “It got to the point where it got boring,” said one reviewer. “I tried to get rid of things rather than hang on to them.”

Examples include: a full-size school locker to promote the TBS series “Chad”, starring “SNL” veteran Nasim Pedrad as an unfortunate 14-year-old boy from a Persian-American family , and an NBC and Lionsgate phonograph. to celebrate the musical roots of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (the giveaway unfortunately didn’t prevent the series from being canceled after two seasons, though Lionsgate is trying to shop it elsewhere).

Food and alcohol are popular gifts, presumably shipped in the hope that the recipient will sit down and watch the project with treats in hand. To attract viewers for this year’s 72nd Virtual Emmy Awards, Television Academy sent in signature cocktail recipes from famous mixologist Charles Joly, including the amount of Ketel One Vodka needed to make a fruity Hollywood Mule or other signature drink. . Amazon splurged on a four-bottle case of Black-owned vineyards to promote Barry Jenkins’ “Underground Railroad” – then sent 12 bottles of Kreation juice, each labeled with the name of a different show.

And mixing both big box and food concepts, Amazon sent the full filet mignon dinner in its own branded tote for two (pictured below) on May 21, the same day as its series of science fiction “Solos” premiered on Prime Video. “Since they can’t have a premiere where they invite a lot of people and feed them all to the after party, they send food to everyone’s homes,” said one reviewer.

Sarah Simms, owner with her twin sister Boo Simms of Lady and pantry, reinvented their gourmet West LA cheese factory, which provided cheese platters at parties and events before the pandemic, into a floral gift basket delivery service in late 2020. One of the reasons for the many corporate giveaways and entertainment agents, she said, was that they weren’t able to spend their lavish event budgets for the year. “Everyone had to think about how to bring these parties to people’s homes,” Simms said. “We went from zero to hundreds, we make gift baskets every day. It has literally gone from a non-existent part to an everyday part of our business.

Simms said that even after the pandemic, delivering floral gift baskets will remain an integral part of the business. “It was definitely a learning curve, there is nothing more fun than seeing people delivering gifts,” she said. “I don’t think the donation will stop.”

Steve Pond contributed to this report.