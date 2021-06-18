NewSong is making headlines at the fireworks concerts at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church

Mount. Vernon Baptist Church in Curry will host NewSong and other contemporary Christian artists in a free, live 3.5-hour outdoor concert on July 1, starting at 6 p.m. and ending with a bonfire. ’15-minute professional firework.

The church, located at 6450 Curry Highway, has been hosting the July 4th event, known as “Thunder on the Mount,” since 2013, usually using local entertainment. However, Student Minister Josh Mayes, who coordinates it, said it was the first time that a professional fireworks company and a professional concert with renowned artists had been presented for the evening.

John Waller, Austin French and Humble Tip will also be showing, he said.

It’s an event the church gets excited about every year, noted Mayes.

“Our goal in this regard is that we want to support the community and that we want something that the community can enjoy as we safely enter the reopening phases” of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. declared. “We’re excited that we can have a place to go. But at the end of the day, we want to make sure that people have a chance to hear Christ’s message. We want to be able to share this with the community in an environment that shows that Christians have fun too. ”

NewSong is celebrating its 40th anniversary and has racked up 12 GMA Dove Award nominations and one Grammy Award nomination (for the album “The Christmas Shoes.” They are also the founders of the Winter Jam tour which features many Christian artists each year.

Mayes said he was a personal fan of NewSong. “I had a lot of excitement, thinking that they are going to be in our church. I am very excited for the opportunity. For people who have never seen them live, I think they will enjoy their performance in direct, ”he said. .

John Waller, the former lead singer of According to John who also served in churches as a cult leader, has performed songs in the films “War Room” (“Crazy Faith”) and “Fireproof” (“While I’m Waiting “), as well as the song” As For Me and My House “. He also toured with Casting Crowns. “But God” is his last song on the charts.

Austin French, who recently released “Wake Up Sleeper” and also released “Freedom Hymn” in 2017 for his debut, featured in the first season of ABC’s “Rising Star” in 2014, finishing second in the competition. Humble Tip, son of a minister and graduate of Liberty University, is a Christian rap artist and will be opening act.

The church’s website notes that the artists will sign directly after the event as part of the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We kind of expect people to bring their lawn chairs because it’s outside so we can keep them socially distant,” he said. However, in the event of inclement weather, the back-up plan will be to use the nearby Curry High School gymnasium, although the fireworks should be rescheduled.

A section for the youngest will be installed nearby with inflatable structures.

“The stage is actually going to be 65 feet long. This includes two 20-foot screens that will be on either side of the central stage. We will have a camera that will focus on the artist, and their images will be put on the screen. Mayes said.

He said the church has an area to the right of the church.

“It’s over 20 acres (next to the church campus), so we’ve designated the back area as where the concert will actually take place in the back. Then we’ll have parking in that field. It’s coming. just to be mowed, and we’ll have people there to help park, so they can park in that area, ”Mayes said.

Clearance was also given to send any overflow parking across the street into the Curry School parking lot, he said.

A number of food trucks will be available and will charge customers for food. Pledges have been made by Son’s, a shaved ice truck, Big Shorty’s Pizza and Smith Lake Nutrition, which is considering selling tea, he said.

After the concert ends at 9:30 p.m., some adjustments will be made to the lighting to better display the professional fireworks display, Mayes said. The fireworks display, supported by a patriotic soundtrack, will be pulled behind the stage. The public can remain seated in the same concert venue to watch the fireworks display.

Although the event is free, people are encouraged to register on the church’s website so that the organizers can see how many people are coming and to better plan. A number of youth groups of 20 or 25 are planning to come. Clicking on the event link on the home page will take you to the registration, where you will be asked for the name, email, group name and size of the party.

Anyone wishing more information can contact Mayes at 205-387-8251 or email [email protected]. The website is www.mtvernononline.com. The Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/mtvernonjasper.