15 actors who worked together after their breakup

Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult Getty Images After meeting on the set of X-Men: Days Of Future Past in 2011, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult dated for three years before breaking up for good. Despite their split, the cast worked together on the follow-up, X-Men: Apoclaypse, but not without more than a few awkward moments in the press with Lawrence trashing Hoults’ dishwashing techniques while the British actor compared his meeting with a simple spectator. . Despite the fallout from the relationship, the two remained friends with Lawrence, bringing future husband Cooke Maroney on a date to The Favorite premiere with Hoult.

Jacob Elordi and Joey King Getty Images The Kissing Booth stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi fell in love on the set of their Netflix romance, but broke up the year after its release. The film and their on-screen chemistry proved to be so popular that a sequel was ordered. The former couple amicably put their personal lives aside to reunite onscreen again, with King recounting Cosmopolitan it was worth seeing his character again. At the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again. Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure my character story that I care so much is complete. “

Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper Getty Images Mum mia! Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper met on the set of the musical Mamma Mia! in 2008 and were together until 2011. The actors put their differences behind them to play husband and wife in the movie sequel Mamma Mia! Here we go again. Cooper definitely has a habit of putting on a friendly face when it comes to working with an ex after his split in 2016, he and his ex-partner Ruth Negga have both appeared on Preacher together for four seasons.

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake Getty Images Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake proved there was no disagreement between them by starring in Bad Teacher four years after their split. Diaz even gushed about her former romantic partner for American weekly, saying, Justin and I have always had a good laugh together, and to make a movie where we can laugh together. There really wasn’t anyone else who was more perfect for this part.

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Getty Images Drew Barrymore and Justin Long really tried romance, dating from 2007 to 2009 before going their separate ways. They were on hiatus when they filmed the long-distance romantic comedy Going The Distance, which briefly capsized their hearts. Barrymore says she still has a lot of respect for her exes like Long, relating People, It is not because the lover does not work that the love goes away.

Charlize Theron and Sean Penn Getty Images Charlize Theron reportedly ghosted Sean Penn after their relationship ended in 2015. Their brief romance was so hot and heavy back when Theron starred in The Last Face (which Penn directed), there were even rumors that they got married after Penn proposed to her on a trip to Paris in 2014. But, proving that sometimes ghosts from the past can haunt you again, Theron and Penn had to reunite not just for covers, but to promote the film at the Cannes Film Festival where they made sure to separate at least three people for each photocall.

Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia Getty Images Exes don’t always have to be friendly on screen, just watch Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia. While married, the couple co-founded production company Seven Bucks. Despite their marriage ending in 2007, the former romantic partners remained business partners for over 14 years. Johnson had these wise words to share with E! about working with an ex: you gotta go to therapy and you gotta go to it. But I always say to people and I always say to couples who are going through this, especially guys who ask me for advice and say, “How did you do it? I always say, ‘You have to work, and remember you were friends before.’ Like, try to think of things like that, and think about your goals. “

Diane Keaton and Al Pacino Getty Images Diane Keaton and Al Pacino had a love affair that almost lasted the Godfather trilogy. The couple met on the set of The Godfather in 1971 and started dating while filming, but by the time The Godfather: Part III unfolded, they were already likeable exes. Towards the end of filming of The Godfather: Part II, Keaton reportedly gave Pacino a marriage ultimatum and when he hesitated, she walked away. Although neither of the actors have ever married, they remain good friends with Pacino who gave a heartfelt speech in honor of Keatons when she won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the American. Film Institute. I love you forever, he noted at the end.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck Getty Images Ben Affleck may currently be busy rekindling his romance with former Gigli star Jennifer Lopez, but once upon a time he and Gwyneth Paltrow dated while directing Shakespeare In Love in 1998. Paltrow would go on to win an Oscar for her role and the couple broke up in 2000 around the time they shot the movie Bounce together and managed to smile together during the movie’s promotional tour.

Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson Getty Images There was a lot of awkward silence when Josh Hutcherson set the record straight on his relationship with Vanessa Hudgens while promoting their movie Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in 2012. After a reporter asked The couple’s rumored how long they had been dating, a long awkward hiatus and exchange of glances between the co-stars led Hutcherson to admit, were not. We were at one point, but she broke my heart no, just kidding, ”he said with lots of unconvincing and nervous laughter from the cast and the embarrassed TV reporter. Hutcherson later insinuated that Hudgens had dumped, saying Seventeen, I was blind at first by looks, by love, whatever. I’m known to fall hard and fast for girls which I think is better than not falling at all.

Jenny Slate And Chris Evans Getty Images A romance blossomed between Jenny Slate and Chris Evans while filming the movie Gifted in 2016, but by the time they started promoting the film in 2017, the relationship was broken. Nonetheless, the couple put their professional best foot forward while promoting the film with Evans calling their ex their favorite human. The couple reconciled for a brief period before going their separate ways for good and leaving Evans to grow a spectacular breaking mustache.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton Getty Images Filming several films together, the ultimate silver screen couple Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burtons, tumultuous marriage and divorce – followed by a second marriage and divorce didn’t get in the way of their 1983 play Private Lives.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Getty Images Although their 11-year marriage ended in 2016, Naomi Watts and Live Schreiber have remained not only devoted parents, but likeable exes. Though no longer offscreen husband and wife, the cast played an onscreen married couple in the 2017 movie Chuck.

Lily Collins and Taylor Lautner Getty Images These are a couple whose low-key relationship has been so brief it wasn’t even confirmed that they were dating until they’ve already split. Lily Collins and Taylor Lautner had a quick romance while filming The Kidnapping, but by the time the movie was released, the cast were no longer an item but went out of their way to look perfectly happy to promote the movie. film together on the red carpet.