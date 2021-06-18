Frank Bonner Dead: “WKRP in Cincinnati” Star Was 79





Frank Bonner, the veteran actor who became famous for playing Herb Tarlek on the television sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati”, died Wednesday. He was 79 years old. The Bonner family confirmed to TMZ that the actor died of complications from Lewy body dementia. Désirée Boers-Kort, daughter of Bonner, posted in one “WKRP In Cincinnati, ”claiming the actor“ loved his fans and still signed autograph requests until the last few weeks of his illness. Thank you to everyone who has followed his career. He will be missed forever.“ Bonner appeared in 88 of 90 episodes of “WKRP in Cincinnati,” which aired for four seasons from 1978 to 1982. He also directed six episodes of the sitcom, which followed the misadventures of radio station staff struggling rock in Cincinnati. Bonner’s character was an insipid sales manager at the station who often failed to make deals with the big advertising companies. From his iconic belt and white shoes to his polyester suits, the “checkered boy” would often walk in to work and laugh at his loud outfits. His slogan, “Hokay, good,” was a response used to acknowledge decisions he didn’t particularly like. Bonner starred alongside Gary Sandy as program director Andy Travis; Howard Hesseman as veteran disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever; Gordon Jump as undecided general manager Arthur Carlson; Loni Anderson as the kind-hearted receptionist Jennifer Marlowe; Tim Reid as the funky Venus Flytrap party DJ; Jan Smithers as young station employee Bailey Quarters and Richard Sanders as meticulous journalist and bow tie Les Nessman. Bonner and Sanders reprized their roles for the sequel series “The New WKRP in Cincinnati”, which ran from 1991 to 1993. Born February 28, 1942 in Little Rock, Ark., Bonner was the son of singer Mamie Grace and saxophonist Frank Woodrow Boers. He began his acting career in “The Equinox… A Journey Into the Supernatural”, an film released in 1967 which was reissued in 1970 as “Equinox”. Bonner has become a guest star on sitcoms such as “Nancy” (1970) and “Love, American Style” (1974). Prior to appearing on “WKRP in Cincinnati”, the actor appeared in popular dramas including “Mannix” (1971), “The FBI” (1973), “Emergency!” (1973) and “Canon” (1974-75). In addition to portraying Mr. Harrington in four episodes of “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” (1994), Bonner made other television appearances in “The Duck Factory” (1984), “Scarecrow and Mrs. King “(1985) and” Punky Brewster “(1986). The actor also played Det. RT Mooney in “Sidekicks” (1986) and Father Robert Hargis in the “Growing Pains” spin-off “Just the Ten of Us” (1988-90).







