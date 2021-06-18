Latin GRAMMY Awards return to Las Vegas | Business

MIAMI – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 17, 2021–

The Latin Recording Academy announced today that The Biggest Night in Latin Music, the 22nd annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, returns to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 18, 2021. The three-hour telecast will be broadcast live on Univision starting at 8 p.m. ET / PT (7 p.m. Central), preceded by an hour-long pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET / PT.

“The past year has been full of unknowns but also new opportunities for those who have adapted quickly,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President / CEO of the Latin Recording Academy. “Drawing on our strength in music, we welcome our resilient community of Latin music lovers to Las Vegas for a 13th year to celebrate our culture, ethnicity and diversity, and to honor excellence in music. ; the strength that helps us heal and continues to unite us. “

The Latin GRAMMY Awards are the highest international honor and the only peer-selected award celebrating excellence in Latin music around the world. Nominees for the 22nd edition of the Latin GRAMMY Awards will be announced on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

“We are delighted to bring the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards to Las Vegas to honor musical excellence,” said Jessica rodriguez, chief marketing officer and president of entertainment at Univision. “Music is a powerful force in our community. It binds us as a culture, inspires and moves us, and this year’s show will celebrate our shared love of music with the brightest stars, unforgettable performances and performances. special moments that will entertain our audiences. “

The Latin Recording Academy and Univision Communications Inc. will continue to take precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.

Chris Baldizan, Executive Vice President of Entertainment for MGM Resorts, said, “MGM Resorts has a long and successful partnership with the Latin Recording Academy. As the leader in entertainment, we look forward to welcoming the Latin GRAMMYs back to MGM Grand, giving music fans around the world the opportunity to celebrate the biggest night of Latin music in the entertainment capital of the world. “

The previously announced gala tribute for 2021 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year honoring Rubn Blades will take place on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. For more information on purchasing tickets for the 22nd Latin GRAMMY Awards and the Latin Person of the Year 2021 event, please contact the Latin Recording Academy Box Office at 310.314.8281 or [email protected] Further details on ancillary events occurring during GRAMMY Latin Week will be communicated at a later date.

For more information and the latest news, visit the official Latin Recording Academy website at LatinGRAMMY.com. Follow us on Facebook ( LatinGRAMMYs ), Twitter ( @LatinGRAMMYs ) or Instagram ( @LatinGRAMMYs ) and use #LatinGRAMMY on all popular social media platforms.

Visit enterprise.univision.com for more information on Univision, and follow @UnivisionPRTeam on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy is an international non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and uplifting Latin music and its creators. Established as the world authority on Latin music, the professional music organization, made up of music professionals, produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, The Biggest Night in Latin Music, which honors excellence in recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing education and awareness. programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

ABOUT UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC. :

As the leading Spanish-language content and media company in the United States, Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers American Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content on broadcast and television platforms. cable, audio and digital. The Company’s top-rated media portfolio includes Univision and UniMs broadcast networks, as well as 10 cable networks, including Galavisin and TUDN, the country’s leading Spanish-language sports network. Locally, Univision owns or operates 61 television stations in major Hispanic markets in the United States. Additionally, Uforia, the home of Latin music, features 58 owned or operated radio stations, a series of live events, and a strong digital audio footprint. The Company’s leading digital assets include Univision.com, the free AVOD streaming service PrendeTV, Univision Now, the largest network of Hispanic influencers and several top rated apps. For more information visit enterprise.univision.com.

ABOUT THE MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA:

The MGM Grand Garden Arena hosts concerts, boxing championships, and premier sporting and special events. The arena offers comfortable seating for up to 16,800 people with excellent sight lines and state-of-the-art acoustics, lighting and sound. Highlights to date have included world championship fights between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson as well as Floyd Mayweather against Canelo Alvarez as well as Floyd Mayweather against Manny Pacquiao; and concerts by the Rolling Stones, Madonna, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Bette Midler, George Strait, Justin Timberlake, Beyonc, U2, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Buffett and the Barbra Streisand Millennium Concert . The MGM Grand Garden Arena has also hosted annual events including the Academy of Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Latin GRAMMY Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Championship, and Frozen preseason games. NHL Fury hosted by the Los Angeles Kings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005222/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS:

The exclusive agency on behalf of the Latin Recording Academy

Elina Adut

[email protected] Wear Novelli on behalf of the Latin Recording Academy

Leopoldo Coronado Domenge

[email protected] The Latin Recording Academy

Iveliesse Malav

[email protected]

Jenisei Couso

[email protected] MGM Large

Scott Ghertner / Katharine Sherrer

sghertner @ mgmresorts.com / ksherrer @ mgmresorts.com

KEYWORD: MEXICO BRAZIL UNITED STATES SOUTH AMERICA CENTRAL AMERICA NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA NEVADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO CELEBRITY MUSIC EVENTS / CONCERTS

SOURCE: The Latin Recording Academy

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 06/17/2021 10:30 a.m. / DISC: 06/17/2021 10:32 a.m.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005222/en