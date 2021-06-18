Award Winning Actor Michael McElroy Named Chair of UM’s Top Rated Musical Theater Program

The University of Michigan School of Music, Drama and Dance has appointed Michael McElroy, acclaimed musical theater artist and educator, as chair of the school’s premier musical theater department.

His appointment was approved today by the UM board of directors at its monthly meeting.

McElroy, who is also a vocal arranger, composer and leader in creating diversity initiatives for the performing arts, begins his tenure this fall as the Arthur E. and Martha S. Hearron musical theater teacher. He succeeds Vincent Cardinal, who has held the position of president since 2016 and is stepping down to devote himself exclusively to teaching.

“This is an exciting appointment for us,” said David Gier, Dean of the UM School of Music, Theater and Dance. “Michael McElroy brings a trio of invaluable experience: as a seasoned artist with 30 years on the Broadway stage, as an educator with impeccable credentials, and as a leader working for diversity, equity and inclusion in the performing arts. With this unique experience, he is ideally placed to guide our famous musical theater program into the future at a pivotal time for the theater industry and for higher education.

Tony-nominated musical theater veteran McElroy joins SMTD after 10 years at New York University where he was Associate Professor of Arts at New Studio on Broadway, an undergraduate drama musical theater studio at Tisch. NYU School of the Arts. As part of the inaugural faculty that created the studio, he was responsible for vocal performance, creating the discipline’s programs, and director of diversity initiatives for Tisch Drama, a position he founded.

In 1994, McElroy founded Inspirational Voices from Broadway, a diverse professional choir of Broadway artists, “united to change lives through the power of music and service,” for which he served as Music Director until his resignation last month. In 2019, BIV received the Tony Award Honor for Excellence in the Theater.

McElroy is also a founding member of Black Theater United, Music Theater Dance Professionals in the Academy and MUSE (Musicians United for Social Equity), organizations that share a mission to promote more equitable practices in the performing arts.

“Professor McElroy is a leader in teaching our craft and is committed to bringing diverse voices to our field,” said Jason DeBord, Associate Professor in the Department of Musical Theater who chaired the research committee. of the new president. “He is one of the most respected people in the teaching and performance of musical theater, and we are fortunate to have him in college and on the DMTD.”

McElroy said he was “delighted to be a part of such an incredible program, at a university that views its musical theater program as something of absolute value and importance to the institution. And I’m delighted to be in conversation with professors who are truly thrilled to build on the legacy of Vince Cardinal and Brent Wagner.

McElroy’s acting career began when he moved to New York City after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University with a theater degree in 1990; he recently received the University’s Alumni Achievement Award in 2020.

His Broadway credits include “Sunday in the Park With George” (2017 cover), “Next To Normal, Rent” (as Tom Collins), “The Wild Party”, “The Who’s Tommy”, “Miss Saigon” “,” Patti LuPone on Broadway, “” High Roller Social Pleasure Club “and” Big River, “for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his performance as Jim. Her vocal arrangements have been heard in the Broadway shows “Disaster!” And “Street Corner Symphony”, as well as off-Broadway and regional productions.

“I know what that long term journey is like,” McElroy said, speaking of his performance career. “I can now help students understand what longevity is in a career and the importance of reputation, consistency, relationship building, having joy in the room, all of those things. that the world we live in doesn’t always help you cultivate. “

Earlier this year, McElroy received the NYU Martin Luther King Jr. Faculty Award, given to “outstanding faculty who exemplify the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through teaching excellence, leadership , activism for social justice and community building ”. The award reflects McElroy’s role as Director of Diversity Initiatives, a job that has become intrinsic to his career and identity.

“It’s part of who I am, because I have to deal with these issues,” McElroy said. “Having to face these challenges, I know how it builds resilience, and I’ve come to believe that this is the next iteration of musical theater training: how we develop these skills so that we can truly see and value each experience lived in space, then engage in a complicated subject through the work.

McElroy has developed a relationship with SMTD over the past three years as he was twice the school’s artist-in-residence on Broadway, an initiative supported by the Benard L. Maas Foundation and developed by Cardinal.

“We are indebted to Vince Cardinal for his outstanding management of our department, and we are grateful and delighted that he remains in our faculty as a beloved professor and colleague,” said DeBord. “His leadership paved the way for this transformative new era in our school and our industry. “

UM’s musical theater department was founded in 1984 and was chaired for 32 years by Brent Wagner, who made it one of the best musical theater programs in the world. It offers students a unique opportunity to receive a top-notch college education in conjunction with intense conservatory-style training and features one of the largest networks of alumni working on Broadway, including Tony Award winners Gavin Creel , Celia Keenan-Bolger, Benj Pasek and Justin-Paul.