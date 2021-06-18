Hollywood Park development project now half-finished – Daily News





The ambitious mixed-use development under construction at the site of the former Hollywood Park Racecourse in Inglewood recently reached half of construction, the project developer said this week. The Hollywood Park project promises to be the largest mixed-use urban development under construction in the western United States. He will transform the grounds around SoFi Stadium and, according to his supporters, bring economic opportunities to Inglewood and the surrounding area.

A render shows part of the open space in Hollywood Park next to the SoFi Stadium currently under construction. (Photo courtesy of Hollywood Park)

A render shows the Hollywood Park residential area currently under construction. (Photo courtesy of Hollywood Park)

A render shows part of the open space in Hollywood Park currently under construction. (Photo courtesy of Hollywood Park) The project includes up to 5 million square feet of creative office space, up to 890,000 square feet of retail, a 6,000-seat performance hall, a 300-room hotel and up to 2,500 new residences. The development will border a 6-acre man-made lake with 25 acres of tree-lined parks and public plazas. "It is exciting to see this new destination take shape in what has become one of Los Angeles' deepest and most architecturally significant landmarks," said Jason Gannon, General Manager of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. The entire 300-acre development encapsulates world-class design and architectural elements that present an incredible experience unlike any other development in the country. The final pieces of the project will be completed in stages, with the NFL building in Hollywood Park due for completion later this year when the National Football League moves its headquarters to the west coast of Culver City. The shopping district is slated to open in spring 2022, although the developers have already announced some of the tenants, including Three Weavers Brewing and Residency Art Gallery. The residences, meanwhile, are expected to be completed shortly after the Super Bowl in 2022, which SoFi will host. When complete, Hollywood Park will span 300 acres, including SoFi Stadium, and its success will hinge on two goals, Chris Meany, with Hollywood Park Director of Development Wilson Meany, said: To be a global entertainment destination and be an urban village. "It offers what so many of us are looking for today," said Meany, "high quality residences, eco-friendly offices, in a pedestrianized neighborhood that enriches our quality of life.

